Studio Ghibli has announced its English voice cast for Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron.

The Boy and the Heron's all-star English voice cast

GKIDS and Studio Ghibli announced on October 17 that the English dub will be led by Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh.

That's a heavyweight class of talent that will voice roles in The Boy and the Heron. The English dub was produced in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Foreign Dubbing Agreement.

For some, this isn't their first time doing an English dub of a Studio Ghibli film. Hamill previously voiced a character in the Castle in the Sky dub, and Christian Bale voiced a character in How's Moving Castle.

The Boy and the Heron

Hayao Miyazaki's latest film, The Boy and the Heron, follows a young boy's journey after discovering a pathway to a fantastical world. He encounters a talking grey heron while in this world.

It was thought that The Wind Rises (2013) was Miyazaki's final film. A decade later, and the Studio Ghibli legend is back. And it doesn't appear he will stop here.

Studio Ghibli took a unique marketing approach to their latest film. Prior to its Japanese release, there were no trailers or stills released. And the only poster was the first teaser poster revealed. The film has since screened at TIFF and will be released in the United States this December.

The Boy and the Heron will be released on December 8.