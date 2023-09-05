Renowned supermodel Linda Evangelista, 58, has openly discussed her two encounters with breast cancer in the past five years. In a candid interview with WSJ Magazine, she unveiled the details of her harrowing health journey, People reports.

Linda Evangelista’s modeling career got a supercharge from photographer Steven Meisel. Now, amid her health struggles, including a rare side effect of CoolSculpting and a breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, the friends are examining their legacy with a book. https://t.co/oz3yuPbOUY pic.twitter.com/LFDtegjUYj — WSJ. Magazine (@WSJMag) September 5, 2023

Linda Evangelista first discovered her breast cancer during her annual mammogram in December 2018. She opted for a bilateral mastectomy due to unfavorable margins and other health factors, aiming to leave the disease behind her.

In an unexpected turn of events, in July 2022, she detected a lump on her breast, revealing her cancer's resurgence. Resolute to face it head-on, she urged her oncologist, “Dig a hole in my chest. I don’t want it to look pretty. I want you to excavate. I want to see a hole in my chest when you’re done. Do you understand me? I’m not dying from this.”

Evangelista embarked on another round of treatment, undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, which resulted in hair loss. Remarkably, her hair returned even darker and curlier than before.

She acknowledged the uncertainty of her future but expressed gratitude for each day, saying, “I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m totally in celebration mode… I’ve come through some horrible health issues. I’m at a place where I’m so happy celebrating my book [Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel], my life. I’m so happy to be alive. Anything that comes now is bonus.”

Her courageous battle against breast cancer continues to inspire many, emphasizing the importance of early detection and resilience in the face of adversity.