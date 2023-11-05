Actor Alan Ruck is thankful to be okay and that nobody was killed after crashing his truck into a pizza joint in Los Angeles.

After crashing his Rivian truck into Raffolo's Pizza, which resulted in half of the vehicle being lodged into the establishment, the actor is thankful he's okay and nobody got hurt, according to TMZ.

Alan Ruck's crash into a pizza joint

The Los Angeles Police Department stated that the crash occurred around 9 PM Tuesday at the intersection of LaBrea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Four vehicles were involved, and several minor injuries were reported, according to the LA Times.

The Times also was informed by the LAPD that “there was no crime involved in this incident, and there was no arrest.”

Several days later, the actor limped with a sleeve over his left knee, but he said it was just a sign of being older and non-crash related. Ruck stated he was fine and thanked God nobody was killed in the incident.

Additionally, the Succession star is very well aware that online people are comparing the crash to the same one he had in a scene from Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

In 1986, he was cast as Cameron Frye in the John Hughes film. In the movie, Cameron crashed his father's 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder, according to the New York Post.

Apparently, the crash didn't put a damper on his driving. He drove off in a Nissan after addressing TMZ about the crash.

Whatever the cause of the crash, since there's no criminal activity linked to it, let's hope Alan Ruck can stay on the road and keep his vehicles out of unsuspecting pizza joints.