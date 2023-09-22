Suga, one of the stars of the K-pop supergroup BTS, bid a temporary farewell on Friday to his legion of BTS fans in order to begin fulfilling his required South Korean military service.

He took to Weverse, the online fan community platform, to deliver the news. “And now it’s time. I will return after completing my service faithfully,” wrote Suga. Suga, 30, wished his fans well and thanked them for their support, adding “Stay healthy and see you all in 2025! Army!!!! I am always grateful and love you.”

In South Korea, military service is mandatory for all able-bodied men, under a conscription system established because of threats from North Korea. Citizens must serve in the army, navy or air force for 18-21 months by the age of 28. However, Suga falls under an exception — in 2020, a bill was passed by the country's parliament to allow those who “excel in popular culture and art” to defer their military service until the age of 30.

As an alternative, individuals with physical and mental issues can instead carry out their duties at non-military facilities like welfare centers, community service centers or post offices for 21 months. According to the Associated Press, it is believed Suga is going this route due to a shoulder surgery he had in 2020.

But before you go trying to find Suga at your local post office, his band BTS' record label Big Hit issued a warning. “We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”

They continued their Weverse statement, “We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time.”

With Jin and J-Hope already serving their military commitment, Suga is the third of the seven person group to fulfill the obligation. Hopefully for the BTS army, the experience will generate some musical inspiration when they all return from duty!