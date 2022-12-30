By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

Bowl season rages on as the Sugar Bowl has finally arrived for all to see! In this year’s edition of one of the more popular annual bowl game, the Alabama Crimson Tide will clash on the gridiron with the Kansas State Wildcats. It is time to check out our College Football odds series where our Alabama-Kansas State prediction and pick will be made.

Around this time a year ago, the Crimson Tide were in preparations to face off in the College Football Playoff. After a handful of appearances within college football’s final four, Alabama has endured a bit of a disappointing campaign for their standards. Obviously, most teams around the country would love to win 10 games in a season, but Nick Saban has created massive expectations each year in Tuscaloosa. Still, Alabama would love to end the season on the right note with a Sugar Bowl win.

As for the Kansas State Wildcats, few could’ve predicted how much success they would endure prior to the season. Coming into this one as Big 12 Champs after stunning the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs, the ‘Cats could put a fitting finish to their 2022 campaign in what has been one of the best seasons in school history.

Here are the Alabama-Kansas State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Sugar Bowl Odds: Alabama-Kansas State Odds

Alabama: -7 (-110)

Kansas State: +7 (-110)

Over: 55.5 (-114)

Under: 55.5 (-106)

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread

On paper, Alabama comes into this one as touchdown favorites and were the type of team this year that had nearly every Crimson Tide fans on the edge of their seats. In fact, Alabama’s two losses came on a combined four points as they went down in crushing defeats to LSU and Tennessee earlier in the season.

At first glance, the talent level that resides in Tuscaloosa in comparison to the skill in Manhattan is incomparable, as Alabama year in and year out boasts some of the top recruiting classes that college football has to offer. With that being said, the Crimson Tide has been known to play down to their competition this season, and KSU has proved that they are certainly slouches.

In order to avoid a letdown and cover the spread, Alabama will need to rely on the two best football players on either team in QB Bryce Young and MLB Will Anderson. Instead of opting out, the dynamic duo have elected to play one last time for the Tide before they move on to greener pastures in the NFL. As it stands, Young and Anderson rank within the top five of draftees overall in many mock drafts and will surely love to leave their mark one last time in the crimson and white.

In addition, the one big advantage that Alabama has over Kansas State in this one will come from their ability to be stingy against the run. The Wildcats love to pound the rock and are explosive in the running game, so the Crimson Tide will need to be stout in the trenches if they want to gain control of this matchup.

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread

Winning ten games for the first time since 2012 when they were also Big 12 Champs, the Wildcats should no doubt be able to give the Crimson Tide a run for their money. In their adventurous and exciting 31-28 overtime win vs TCU in the Big 12 Championship, the Wildcats displayed incredible balance by punishing the Horned Frogs for 205 rushing yards while also showing off an aerial display through the air for 200 yards. While KSU has not been known to dissect defenses with their passing game, QB Will Howard may be called upon to make some big-time throws especially if they trail at any point of this game.

Of course, star running back Deuce Vaughn is the face of an offense that averages nearly 210 rushing yards per game as the 5’6″ halfback definitely plays larger than he looks. Putting on his best Darren Sproles impersonation from when the former NFL running back played his college days in the Little Apple, the comparisons are uncanny when Vaughn bursts into the open field and leaves a track of dust in the wake of defenders. On the season, Vaughn has rushed for 1,425 yards and will give the Wildcats a tremendous chance to cover if he gets going early.

Not to mention, Alabama will also be missing a total of ten players on the offensive line and in their wide receiving room due to opt-outs. It is without question that the Crimson Tide will be thin and undermanned at these positions, and it will be vital for the Wildcats to expose these positions.

Final Alabama-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

The biggest thing to look for in this one will be to see how motivated Alabama is to play in a game that is considered a letdown for them while Kansas State is most likely amped to be in such a prestigious bowl game. Nevertheless, the Wildcats’ Cinderella season will finally come to an end as Alabama’s talent is too great to overcome.

Final Alabama-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Alabama -7 (-110)