Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League details leaked recently via a post on Reddit, offering a sneak peek into Rocksteady's upcoming video game. Although the information was labeled as “legit” by a moderator on the /r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, it's crucial to note that Rocksteady has not provided any official confirmation of the leaked details.

According to the leak, two editions of the game will be available for purchase: a Deluxe Edition, priced at £99.99 (approximately $105 USD), and a Day One edition, available for £69.99 (approximately $74 USD) . The Deluxe Edition promises to offer players early access, battle pass points, and additional costumes, while the Day One edition is set to include extra costumes for the characters.

Furthermore, the leak reveals a suite of gameplay features and environmental dynamics. Players can anticipate real-time weather and a day/night cycle, as was hinted at in a behind-the-scenes trailer previously released by Rocksteady. Metropolis, the game's expansive setting, is reported to be twice the size of Gotham City from the prior Arkham Knight title.

Rocksteady is also allegedly working on one year of additional content, involving new characters and missions, to extend the gameplay and intrigue of the title. Additionally, the game will allow players the option of solo or online co-op modes, and the ability to switch between four distinct characters, each with their own unique combat and traversal styles. The character Deadshot, for example, is highlighted as being focused on gunplay, while others will have a melee combat orientation.

The leak abstained from providing information on potential microtransactions or the possibility of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League adopting a games-as-a-service model.

With the game's release postponed from its initial 2022 window to 2024, fans and the gaming community are awaiting official announcements from Rocksteady concerning these leaked details. Until such official communications are released, the leaked information should be approached with cautious optimism.