Bellator San Diego: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy kicks off the main card with a fight in the flyweight division between Sumiko Inaba and Mackenzie Stiller. Inaba was able to get back on track after suffering her first defeat with a split decision her last time out meanwhile, Stiller is still undefeated winning all three of her fights with Bellator most recently getting the verbal submission victory in her last victory. With that said, check out our Bellator San Diego odds series for our Inaba-Stiller prediction and pick.

Sumiko Inaba (7-1) has fought 7 of her 8 professional fights inside the Bellator cage and was thought of as the top prospect in the women’s flyweight division. She took her first professional loss to Denise Kielholtz but was able to get back into the win column less than a year later in her PFL debut. Now, she’s back in the Bellator cage just three months later as she looks to continue her winning streak and climb the rankings toward a potential title shot when she takes on Mackenzie Stiller on Saturday night.

Mackenzie Stiller (3-0) kicked off her Bellator career with a big upset victory against the wife of former Bellator lightweight champion Benson Henderson, Maria Henderson. She then has continued her winning ways winning each of her next two fights. She is returning to the Bellator cage this Saturday night on short notice when she takes on Sumiko Inaba in an attempt to remain unbeaten and extend her winning streak to four in a row.

Here are the Bellator San Diego Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Bellator San Diego Odds: Sumiko Inaba-Mackenzie Stiller Odds

Sumiko Inaba: -162

Mackenzie Stiller: +136

Over 2.5 rounds: N/A

Under 2.5 rounds: N/A

Why Sumiko Inaba Will Win

As the anticipation builds for Bellator San Diego this Saturday night, all eyes are on the flyweight clash between Sumiko Inaba and Mackenzie Stiller. While both fighters bring impressive skills to the cage, there are several reasons to believe that Sumiko Inaba will emerge victorious.

Sumiko Inaba, known as “Lady Samurai,” has been on a remarkable trajectory in her MMA career. Her recent victory over Saray Orozco via split decision at PFL 4 showcased her striking prowess. Inaba’s striking is not only powerful but also precise, allowing her to dictate the pace and control the distance against her opponents.

Inaba’s versatility is another key factor. She has demonstrated her capability to win through various methods, including knockouts and decisions, as seen in her fight history. This adaptability in the cage makes her a formidable opponent, able to adjust her strategy based on the flow of the fight.

Moreover, Inaba’s experience in high-pressure situations gives her an edge. Competing on the main card of a major event like Bellator San Diego is not new to her, and she has consistently risen to the occasion. Her mental toughness and composure under the bright lights will be crucial against Mackenzie Stiller.

While Mackenzie Stiller is a talented fighter in her own right, Inaba’s combination of striking power, versatility, and experience makes her the favorite to win this Saturday night. Expect “Lady Samurai” to put on a show and continue her ascent in the Bellator flyweight division.

Why Mackenzie Stiller Will Win

As Bellator San Diego approaches this Saturday night, the women’s flyweight bout between Mackenzie Stiller and Sumiko Inaba is shaping up to be a potential show-stealer. While Inaba has been making waves in the division, the undefeated Mackenzie Stiller will emerge victorious.

At just 25 years old, Stiller brings youth and hunger to this matchup against the 33-year-old Inaba. This age advantage could prove crucial in a sport where reflexes and recovery time play significant roles. Stiller’s perfect 3-0 professional record demonstrates her ability to rise to every challenge she’s faced thus far.

Standing at 5’2″, Stiller may be shorter than Inaba, but this compact frame could work to her advantage in close-quarters combat. Her ability to get inside Inaba’s reach and work in the clinch or secure takedowns could be a key factor in this fight.

Stiller’s grappling skills are particularly noteworthy. With one of her three victories coming by submission, she’s shown she has the technical ability to finish fights on the ground. This submission threat could force Inaba to be more cautious, potentially limiting her striking options.

While Inaba is undoubtedly a formidable opponent, Stiller’s youth, undefeated record, and well-rounded skill set make her a serious threat. Expect Mackenzie Stiller to leverage these advantages and potentially pull off an upset victory this Saturday night at Bellator San Diego.

Final Sumiko Inaba-Mackenzie Stiller Prediction & Pick

The upcoming bout between Sumiko Inaba and Mackenzie Stiller at Bellator San Diego promises to be an exciting clash of styles. Inaba, with a record of 7-1, brings experience and a well-rounded skill set, including three wins by knockout and one by submission. Her reach advantage and dynamic fighting style could allow her to control the distance and pace of the fight. However, Mackenzie Stiller, undefeated at 3-0, is a rising star with youth and momentum on her side. Her grappling prowess, with a submission victory on her record, could pose a significant threat to Inaba if the fight goes to the ground. However, it will be Inaba’s striking that will be the difference maker as she outstrikes Stiller throughout this fight to get the win.

Final Sumiko Inaba-Mackenzie Stiller Prediction & Pick: Sumiko Inaba (-162), Over 2.5 Rounds