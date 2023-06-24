R&B singer Summer Walker has come to the defense of her boyfriend, Lil Meech, after comedian Jess Hilarious made derogatory remarks about him. Jess Hilarious referred to Lil Meech as “musty” and a “cheater” during an episode of the syndicated BET show, according to Vibe. However, both Summer Walker and Lil Meech fired back, claiming that Jess Hilarious had never even met them and was simply upset about being left on read in Lil Meech's DMs.

Jess Hilarious had inserted herself into the situation after criticizing Summer Walker for her actions following a message she sent to a woman rumored to be involved with Lil Meech. The comedian's comments escalated further when she advised Meech to “keep cheating” in order to positively impact Summer Walker's music career, and she also made a derogatory reference to Lil Meech being “smelly.”

In response, Lil Meech laughed off the accusations and accused Jess Hilarious of sending him flirty messages. He shared screenshots of their conversation, where she expressed pride in him and inquired about his whereabouts. Lil Meech questioned why Jess Hilarious was concerned about his DMs while making such negative comments about him.

Summer Walker also chimed in, describing Jess Hilarious as “weird” and suggesting she was envious of their relationship. Walker criticized Jess Hilarious for hoping that another black woman would continue to be cheated on, calling it a dark sentiment. She further pointed out that Jess Hilarious had congratulated Meech and tried to connect with him before suddenly labeling him as “stinky.” Walker questioned whether Jess Hilarious had even met either of them and expressed her belief that the comedian was trying to solidify her position on the show by making such statements.

As of now, Jess Hilarious has not responded directly to the comments made by Summer Walker and Meech. However, she did make a remark to Summer Walker, noting that the difference between them is just two chromosomes, alluding to the XY chromosomes that define male biology.