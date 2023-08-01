This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

As the summer of 2023 is in full swing, it's time to gear up for the ultimate fun in the sun with the essential products and accessories that guarantee an unforgettable experience. Whether you're planning a relaxing beach day, a day of fun on the lake, or a weekend filled with summer league travel ball for your kids, having the right gear is crucial. From coolers to keep your drinks chilled, sunblock to protect your skin, sunglasses to shield your eyes, towels to dry off, tumblers to stay hydrated, and comfortable lawn chairs to relax, our comprehensive buying guide features the best summertime essentials of 2023.

Get ready for the best day in the sun with our buying guide, designed to ensure you have all the necessary gear and accessories for a fantastic summer. No matter your plans, our handpicked selection guarantees top-notch products that cater to your needs. With our buying guide featuring the best products of 2023, you're all set for an incredible summer full of fun, relaxation, and cherished moments in the warm and sunny outdoors.

Roka Rory 2.0 polarized sunglasses – Clear

The ROKA Rory Lightweight Sunglasses are the ultimate summertime essential for all your outdoor activities. Whether you're hitting the beach, exploring a lake, enjoying a sporting event, or engaging in any outdoor adventure, these high-performance sunglasses are designed to provide precision, style, and top-notch protection. The lightweight frame ensures maximum comfort, while the advanced optics deliver unparalleled clarity and shield your eyes from harmful UV rays. With ROKA Rory Sunglasses, you can experience superior performance, durability, and fashion-forward design, making them an ideal choice for any summer outing.

Top Reason to Buy: Offer the perfect combination of style, functionality, and durability, making them a must-have accessory for your summertime fun. Whether you're lounging on the beach, participating in water sports, or simply enjoying the great outdoors, these sunglasses will elevate your experience and keep your eyes well-protected.

Mac Sports Heavy Duty Utility Wagon/Yard Cart – Red

What could honestly serve as the backbone of all your summertime escapades, here is the ultimate convenience and versatility for your summertime adventures with the MAC Sports Folding Utility Wagon. This durable and reliable wagon is your go-to companion for beach days, lake trips, outdoor concerts, camping excursions, gardening sessions, and even grocery runs. Its strong steel frame construction can support up to 150 pounds of gear and essentials, ensuring you have everything you need for a fantastic day in the sun. The wagon's compact and collapsible design allows for quick and easy setup without any assembly required, making it a breeze to load up and head out on your summer escapades. With its adjustable handle, you can effortlessly steer across various terrains, while the accordion-style floor simplifies setup and breakdown. After your fun-filled day, simply fold the wagon into its carry bag for convenient storage until your next adventure. Trust in the MAC Sports Folding Utility Wagon – a trusted brand since 1993 – and make this essential gear a staple for your summer outings. An absolute summertime essential must-have.

Top Reason to Buy: With a 150 lb. capacity and a compact, collapsible design, it is the ultimate summertime essential for your beach days, lake trips, and outdoor adventures. Whether you're loading up your beach gear, camping equipment, or groceries, this utility wagon offers quick and easy setup without any assembly required.

Utopia Towels 4-Pack Cabana Stripe Beach Towel (30 x 60 Inches) – Blue/White

Transform your beach and pool days into a luxurious retreat with the Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towel. Crafted from premium 100% ring-spun cotton, this beach towel promises unparalleled softness and comfort for all your sunny adventures. With its generous size of 30 x 60 inches, you'll have plenty of space to sprawl out and enjoy the warm rays. The eye-catching cabana stripe design adds a touch of elegance and style to your beach setup, making you stand out among the crowd, and it's designed for functionality too. Highly absorbent and quick-drying, this towel ensures you stay dry and cozy after a dip in the water. Its fade-resistant fabric and vibrant colors maintain their brilliance even after multiple washes, making it a durable and long-lasting addition to your summertime essentials. This is the perfect accessory for a weekend watching the kids play baseball/softball too, as it can be used on bleachers or spread out on the lawn.

Top Reason to Buy: Its plush cotton fabric, quick-drying capabilities, and trendy cabana stripe design make it an essential item for anyone looking to elevate their summertime beach and pool adventures or simply need something to spread out on the grass, bleachers, or anywhere in between — a must-have summertime essentials for anyone.

Bodysurf Beach Bag – Sand color

The Waterproof Beach Bag is your go-to companion for the ultimate beach day or any summertime adventure. Designed with durability and functionality in mind, this beach bag offers a spacious interior to fit all your beach essentials, from towels and sunscreen to snacks and drinks. The waterproof material ensures your belongings stay dry even if splashed by water or caught in a sudden rain shower. The bag's lightweight and easy-to-carry design, combined with sturdy handles, makes it a breeze to transport from your car to the sandy shore. With its eye-catching style and sturdy construction, the Waterproof Beach Bag guarantees to be your trusted companion for all your beach excursions, poolside fun, and outdoor activities.

Top Reason to Buy: Perfect blend of style, practicality, and durability. Its large capacity allows you to carry all your beach necessities with ease, while the waterproof feature ensures your belongings remain safe and dry.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo Chair – Green

Introducing the DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo Chair, a must-have summertime essential for all your outdoor adventures! Whether you're heading to the beach, enjoying a day at the lake, attending a sporting event, or simply lounging in the backyard, this logo chair is the perfect companion. Its sturdy and durable construction ensures comfort and support, while the adjustable armrests and cup holder add convenience to your outdoor relaxation. The chair features the iconic DICK'S Sporting Goods logo, showcasing your passion for sports and outdoor activities. Lightweight and easy to carry, this folding chair is perfect for on-the-go use, and it easily fits in the trunk of your car or beach bag. Make the most of your summer fun with the DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo Chair — your go-to seat for any outdoor occasion!

Top Reason to Buy: Offers superior comfort and portability. Its sturdy build and adjustable features ensure that you can sit back and relax with ease, whether you're at the beach, by the lake, or cheering on your favorite sports team. With this affordable chair, you'll always have a comfortable and reliable seat for all your summertime adventures.

Lawn Chair USA – Outdoor Folding Chair

Nothing quite says a hot American summer quite like a vintage Camper, and that goes hand-in-hand with a vintage folding lawn chair. If that resonates with you, allow us to introduce you to the brand you need to know, the Lawn Chair USA Magnum Webbing Chair — your ultimate summertime essential for all your outdoor activities! Crafted with high-quality materials and a durable steel frame, this chair offers exceptional support and comfort, making it the perfect companion for any outdoor adventure. The chair's classic design with webbing adds a touch of retro style, while the vibrant colors bring a fun and cheerful vibe to your outdoor gatherings. Its lightweight and foldable design ensures easy portability, allowing you to carry it effortlessly to the beach, camping trips, picnics, sporting events, or simply lounging in your backyard. The Lawn Chair USA Magnum Webbing Chair provides the perfect seating solution for relaxation and enjoyment under the sun!

Top Reason to Buy: Eye-catching design, sturdy construction, and unmatched comfort. Its webbing material offers a classic appeal and provides ample support for a comfortable sitting experience. The lightweight and foldable design allows for easy transport and storage, making it the go-to chair for your summer adventures.

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion

No time staying outdoors during the summer can quite be complete without this must-have summer essential. Say goodbye to sunburn worries and hello to a worry-free sun-filled day with Sun Bum Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30! Your summertime essential for all outdoor escapades, this sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays, keeping your skin safe from sunburn and damage. Enriched with nourishing vitamin E, this hypoallergenic and reef-friendly sunscreen is gentle on sensitive skin, making it perfect for the whole family. Its moisturizing formula keeps your skin hydrated, while the non-greasy texture ensures quick absorption for a smooth and comfortable feel. Whether you're hitting the beach, going hiking, or simply enjoying a day at the park, Sun Bum Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 is your ultimate companion to keep your skin protected and moisturized, so you can have endless fun in the sun!

Top Reason to Buy: Broad-spectrum SPF 30 guards against harmful UV rays, reducing the risk of sunburn and skin damage. Its hypoallergenic and reef-friendly formula makes it safe for your skin and the environment. The added vitamin E not only offers nourishment but also helps counteract free radical damage caused by sun exposure.

Blissun 7.2′ Portable Beach Umbrella with Sand Anchor

A little bit of a luxury gear item to have at the beach, lake, or practice fields, but something rather affordable yet can make the world of a difference when it comes to enjoying your memories. Elevate your beach days and outdoor adventures with the Blissun Portable Beach Umbrella! This versatile and essential summer accessory offers optimal shade and protection from the scorching sun, allowing you to stay cool and comfortable throughout the day. Its durable 210D Oxford fabric with a silver coating provides excellent UPF 50+ sun protection, shielding your skin from harmful UV rays. The lightweight and portable design makes it a breeze to carry and set up, and the adjustable tilt feature ensures you can position it to your preferred angle for maximum coverage.

Top Reason to Buy: Provides superior sun protection and ample shade for your outdoor adventures. Its UPF 50+ sun protection ensures your skin stays safe from harmful UV rays during those extended beach days. The durable and lightweight design, along with the adjustable tilt feature, offers both portability and customizable shade coverage. The easy-to-use sand anchor auger ensures a quick and secure setup in sandy areas, preventing the umbrella from blowing away on breezy days.

YETI 30 oz. Rambler Tumbler with MagSlider Lid – Nordic Blue



A must-have summer essential even for those not spending time outdoors, this is the perfect accessory to help you gear up for the ultimate summer adventure with the YETI 30 oz Rambler Tumbler with MagSlider Lid! This rugged and versatile tumbler is designed to keep your favorite beverages at the perfect temperature, ensuring every sip is refreshing and satisfying. Crafted with kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel, it boasts unbeatable durability and is resistant to rust and punctures, making it ideal for outdoor use. Whether you're sipping on ice-cold water during scorching beach days or enjoying a piping hot coffee while camping in the wilderness, the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drink at the desired temperature for longer. The innovative MagSlider Lid prevents spills and splashes, providing a smooth opening and closing mechanism for easy sipping on the go. With its no-sweat design, you can say goodbye to wet hands and surfaces, allowing you to focus solely on soaking up the summer fun.

Top Reason to Buy: Its robust construction ensures it can withstand all your outdoor adventures without compromising performance. The double-wall vacuum insulation means your cold drinks stay cold and your hot drinks stay hot, allowing you to enjoy your favorite beverages just the way you like them, even under the scorching sun. The innovative MagSlider Lid not only ensures a leak-proof experience but also enhances convenience with its easy-to-use mechanism.

YETI Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler – White

With certain products and accessories, if you have one, you may as well get the other. The same goes for Yeti products depending in who you ask. This rugged and reliable cooler is the perfect companion for all your outdoor activities, from beach trips to camping excursions and everything in between. Crafted with YETI's signature durability, the Roadie 48 is designed to withstand the toughest conditions, ensuring your food and drinks stay fresh and cold throughout your journeys. With a 48-quart capacity, it provides ample space to store all your essentials, and its wheeled design allows for easy transport, making it a breeze to move around even when fully loaded. Made from rotomolded construction, this YETI cooler is built to last and is resistant to impact, punctures, and UV rays, ensuring it can handle any rugged terrain or outdoor environment. The PermaFrost Insulation guarantees superior ice retention, keeping your beverages icy-cold for extended periods, while the No Sweat Design prevents condensation, ensuring your gear stays dry. The T-Rex Lid Latches provide a secure and airtight seal, preventing any unwanted heat from entering and preserving the coolness of your contents. The InterLock Lid System keeps the cooler securely closed, preventing accidental spills and maintaining the freshness of your food and drinks.

Top Reason to Buy: Its rugged construction and outstanding ice retention capabilities make it a reliable companion for any trip, from day-long beach outings to extended camping trips. The large 48-quart capacity ensures you have plenty of room to pack all your favorite snacks, beverages, and meals, while the wheeled design makes transportation effortless, even when the cooler is filled to the brim.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with IPX5 Waterproof – Black

This compact and powerful speaker is designed to deliver high-quality sound wherever you go, making it a must-have accessory for your summer escapades. Whether you're hosting a beach party, having a picnic at the park, or enjoying a day by the pool, the Anker Soundcore speaker will provide the perfect soundtrack for your summer fun. With its advanced Bluetooth technology, you can easily connect your devices to the speaker and enjoy seamless wireless audio streaming. The speaker boasts an impressive 24-hour battery life, ensuring that the music keeps playing throughout the day, and its portable design makes it easy to take along on all your outdoor adventures. Its durable construction is built to withstand the rigors of outdoor use, and its water-resistant feature offers peace of mind, so you can enjoy your music worry-free even near water. The Anker Soundcore speaker is equipped with high-performance drivers and exclusive BassUp technology, providing deep bass and crisp audio quality that will enhance your music experience. Its compact size belies its powerful sound, making it a perfect companion for any occasion, from relaxing by the beach to hosting a lively outdoor gathering. The speaker also features intuitive controls for easy operation, and you can even pair two Soundcore speakers for a stereo sound experience.

Top Reason to Buy: Its long-lasting battery life, wireless connectivity, and powerful audio performance make it a standout choice for enhancing the atmosphere of any summer gathering. Its budget-friendly price tag and blacked-out colorway make it the perfect summertime essentials for anyone.

Sport Design Pro Kadima Neon Paddle Set

The perfect beach, lake, or anywhere really, on-the-go game you can almost bring in your back pocket, the Sport Design Pro Kadima Neon Paddle Set is a vibrant and exciting beach game that promises endless fun in the sun! This paddle ball set includes two paddles and a ball, making it perfect for beach trips, park outings, and backyard play. The paddles are crafted from durable materials to withstand intense gameplay and ensure long-lasting use. With its eye-catching neon colors and lightweight design, the Pro Kadima Neon Paddle Set is perfect for players of all ages and skill levels.

Top Reason to Buy: The neon colors not only add a stylish touch but also make the paddles highly visible, ensuring no one loses sight of the ball during intense rallies. The lightweight and ergonomic design of the paddles offers a comfortable grip and precise control, allowing players to showcase their skills and master impressive shots.

Gearin' Up for a Sizzlin' Summer!

Our Ultimate Buying Guide for 2023 has got you covered with the best gear, practical accessories, and top-notch products to make your sun-filled days unforgettable. From beach escapades to lake adventures and action-packed travel ball weekends, our expert recommendations ensure you're equipped with the best coolers, sunblock, sunglasses, towels, tumblers, and lawn chairs. Embrace the sun with confidence, knowing you have the ultimate summertime essentials at your fingertips. Get ready to soak up the fun and make this summer one for the books!