Our college basketball odds series continues with a pivotal matchup in the Summit League Tournament Semifinals. The St. Thomas Tommies (19-13) will take on the conference-perfect Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (28-4). Don’t miss this matchup as both teams try to punch their ticket to the Conference finals. Check out our college basketball odds series for our St. Thomas-Oral Roberts prediction and pick.

The St. Thomas Tommies ended the regular season with a 9-9 conference record and finished as the fourth seed in the Summit League. After losing their final two games of the season, the Tommies bounced back by beating Western Illinois in the conference quarterfinals. They’ll look to continue their success and get the upset over the surging Golden Eagles.

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles finished first in the Summit League with a perfect 18-0 record. The Golden Eagles have only lost two games dating back to late-November of 2022. They’ve made a strong case for the NCAA tournament and will be focused on staying perfect in order to win their conference title.

Here are the St. Thomas-Oral Roberts college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Summit League Tournament Odds: St. Thomas-Oral Roberts Odds

St. Thomas: +13.5 (-110)

Oral Roberts: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

How To Watch St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why St. Thomas Could Cover The Spread

St. Thomas won’t be making the big dance, but they’re in a good position to compete for their conference crown. They’ll be severely outmatched by Oral Roberts and lost to them during the season, but they’ll have added motivation as it could be the last basketball game for a lot of their players. In their last game, the Tommies shot 42% from three and were able to slightly out-rebound Western Illinois in the quarterfinal game. They’ll be working with a huge spread in this one, so they’ll need to lock in defensively and not allow and big scoring runs.

St. Thomas has been a great covering team this year at 19-10. They were much better at home than on the road this season, and had a terrible 1-10 record when listed as the underdog. The bright side is that the Tommies are undefeated in their neutral site games and have covered in all three. They covered this 13.5-point spread both times against Oral Roberts during the year; look for the Tommies to put up a big fight in this one.

Why Oral Roberts Could Cover The Spread

Oral Roberts has yet to loss a game to a conference opponent this year and will be the heavy favorites to win the Summit League tournament this year. They’re listed as having 68.4% chance of making the NCAA tournament, so a win tonight and subsequently in the conference final would do a whole lot in boosting the Golden Eagles’ stock. Their Senior Guard Max Abmas is currently seventh in the nation in scoring at 22 PPG. He leads their balanced attack with his versatile scoring while his teammates get it done on the defensive end. They snatch a ton of rebounds and really move the ball well with almost 14 APG as a team.

Oral Roberts has been shooting really well all season at 37% from three, 48% from the field, and 77% from the line. They’re very good at drawing fouls and converting from the line. They’ll look to Connor Vanover to clog up the paint and reject some shots with his 3.2 blocks per game. The Golden Eagles are 24-0 as the favorite this year, but have only gone 12-15 ATS.

Final St. Thomas-Oral Roberts Prediction & Pick

Oral Roberts will win this game on the heels of their big-time scorers and play on the defensive end. There’s no reason to pick against them winning as they have yet to lose to a conference foe. However, I think the Tommies will play an extremely gritty game and give Oral Roberts some problems. Let’s take St. Thomas to cover the spread in a game that still doesn’t feel too close.

Final St. Thomas-Oral Roberts Prediction & Pick: St. Thomas Tommies +13.5 (-110)