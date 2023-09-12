The Americas leg of the Summoners War World Arena Championship 2023 will be held this weekend nowhere else other than the WePlay Esports Arena in Los Angeles, California this Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

$10,000 is on the line this Saturday as 2021 World Finalist Madreamdy and BigV and 2022 World Finalist TrueWhale attempt to return to the World Stage as they battle for a slot in the World Arena Championship. Two qualified World Finalists will represent the Americas this November at the World Finals, which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand. There, a whopping $214,000 cash prize will be at stake.

Meanwhile, fans can also take part in the competition with the brand-new Audience Tournament, the first time Summoners War will have one. Fans will be allowed to compete in 2v2 elimination matches starting with 16 teams. A custom Summoners War icon trophy will be awarded to the winners. To join, players will have to sign up, arrive at the event venue by 11:45 AM, and be prepared with their Hive ID. Participants will be chosen randomly from everyone who signs up through the form.

Those who aren’t competing will have something to look forward to apart from the exciting competition, too. Every fan attending the event can look forward to a fan art and signs creation area, photo opportunities with Monster Racuni, rare Summoners War merchandise for sale, exclusive raffles, and a goodie bag full of official Summoners War Championship 2023 merchandise, including a bag, card holder, a cheering towel, a t-shirt, and a figurine. Attendees are required to register for free online through Eventbrite.

Meanwhile, everyone else who won’t be able to attend the event in person will be able to watch live on YouTube and Twitch.

More information on the tournament details, regional dates, format, and bracket seeding can be found on the Summoners War official website.

Summoners War is a mobile-only fantasy RPG available on both iOS and Android devices.