Many WNBA players are finding out their future this week as the start of the 2023 regular season is set for this Friday, May 19. Some players will get the good news that their professional dream continues as they made a team’s final roster. Yet for others, they will get the bad news that their dream is being put on hold for the time being. Making a WNBA roster is tough and on Tuesday, Los Angeles Sparks star and president of the players association, Nneka Ogwunike, took to social media to express her thoughts at the roster crunches. To make room for players, some teams pull off last minute trades to afford some an opportunity at better odds to make a roster. Such was the case for Leigha Brown when the Atlanta Dream sent her to the Connecticut Sun in a trade.

Transaction: Connecticut Sun Acquires Leigha Brown in Trade with Atlanta Dream 🔗: https://t.co/lyNBDgLoxk pic.twitter.com/l84Jme3vX0 — Connecticut Sun PR (@CTSunPR) May 16, 2023

The Sun decision to trade for Leigha Brown gives Brown better odds at making a final roster. The Dream had a roster crunch and Brown was not likely to be on the team on opening day. The Sun made a couple of cuts of their own including Nia Clouden and Caitlin Bickle. The cuts brought their roster to ten, two less than the maximum number of 12 players allowed on a WNBA roster. Brown gives the Sun 11 players which is what they’ll most likely carry into the regular season.

Brown was a standout in the Big 10 last season at Michigan averaging 17.5 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists with shooting splits of 51.3 percent from the field, 29 percent from the three-point line and 77 percent from the free-throw line.