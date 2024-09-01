The Connecticut Sun have been one of the best teams in the WNBA this season. They are currently 23-8 and trying to hold off the Minnesota Lynx for the second best record in the league. The Sun have opted to carry only 11 players this season and they recently decided to guarantee rookie Caitlin Bickle’s contract for the remainder of the season as per WNBA Transactions.

The Sun had originally signed Caitlin Bickle to a 7-day contract back on July 20 as the WNBA’s Olympic break began. Since the break was scheduled to begin, the seven days on Bickle’s contract did not begin until the season resumed in August.

As per the WNBA CBA, Bickle was eligible to sign three 7-day contracts before the Sun either had to sign her for the remainder of the season or cut her from the roster. Her initial 7-day contract expired on Aug. 21 and she was signed to a second 7-day contract.

The Sun made the decision to cut Bickle following the second 7-day but opted to re-sign her for the rest of the season this weekend. Bickle will remain on the roster as key depth for the Sun’s upcoming playoff run. The Sun had been familiar with Bickle as they had her in training camp ahead of the 2023 season.

Caitlin Bickle will provide depth for the Sun



Caitlin Bickle’s signing by the Sun is purely for emergency depth purposes. She isn’t likely to see any meaningful minutes during the final weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs.

But she obviously provides some value for the Sun, especially in practice, to warrant keeping her around through the end of the season.

Bickle has appeared in only three games for the Sun since the second half of the season began, with her most recent appearance coming during the Sun’s win against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. She played a little over a minute and finished with one foul.

Prior to the WNBA, Bickle had been a star at Baylor. She opted to take her extra fifth year of college basketball eligibility during the 2022-23 season during which she was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. As a freshman in 2019, she was named to the Big 12 All-Rookie Team as was part of the Bears championship team.

Bickle spent the 2023-24 season playing overseas in Greece where she averaged 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 13 games.