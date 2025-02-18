Following the Connecticut Sun trading away Alyssa Thomas, it launched the beginning of the end for the franchise. Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti understands where the franchise is going. Following the Thomas trade, they made a barrage of deals. DiJonai Carrington was sent to the Dallas Wings, and DeWanna Bonner signed with the Indiana Fever.

However, they landed Tina Charles in free agency and currently have an ongoing conflict with Marina Mabrey. The latter has been fickle about resigning or wanting to be traded. Either way, Connecticut is entering rebuild mode. Regardless of the moves, Tuck has been the subject of various threats from fans and even other general managers.

Rizzotti laid out her support for Tuck and echoed a sentiment that the WNBA should hear.

“I’m very disappointed in a lot of how agents and GMs have talked and threatened [Tuck] through this process,” Rizzotti said via Eric Jackson of Sportico. “She, through it all, has handled herself with integrity, fairness, and steadiness that I’m not sure that I would’ve been able to have if I was dealing with some of these people.”

Sun president feels that her GM isn't being treated fairly

For her first time being a general manager in the WNBA, Tuck hasn't made bad moves. She wants the Sun to remain competitive yet prepare for the future. After all, Connecticut has been to three WNBA Finals over five years. Unfortunately, they haven't managed to win on the biggest stage.

Running into an elite Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces teams didn't do them any favors. Still, they were in limbo. The Sun were consistent, but couldn't seem to get over the hump. Furthermore, Connecticut has plenty of momentum towards the WNBA Draft.

The influx of talent makes picking a star player that much better and easier. Because of the Thomas trade, the Sun secured the eighth overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Plenty of players are emerging as rising stars from their respective colleges. Plus, the Sun signed Diamond DeShields to a one-year deal. She's a former WNBA champion and can bring that standard to the team.

Either way, the criticism towards Tuck likely won't stop, as she's been deconstructing the roster and trying to build it from the ground up. After all, the Sun's president hired Tuck to bring the franchise to its first title. Although it might be a long way away until that happens.

At the end of the day, Tuck will go through some growing pains but has the Sun's full support.