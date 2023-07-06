The Phoenix Suns 2022-23 NBA season came to an end at the hands of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets eliminated Phoenix in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals. Granted, the Suns gave the Nuggets a real run for their money, as they were the only team in the 2023 postseason to take Denver to six games, but it was still evident that the team as currently constructed was not a championship-caliber squad.

So, the Phoenix Suns decided to shake up their roster with a major trade. The Suns sent a trade package highlighted by Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards in exchange for star guard Bradley Beal. Phoenix now has arguably the best trio in the NBA in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Beal.

Beal was the Suns' biggest off-season acquisition, but he wasn't their only off-season acquisition. They also added Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Gordon, Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe, and Blazers big man Drew Eubanks in free agency, among others. All three of those names project to be in the running for rotation minutes with the Suns next season.

Despite all of the good acquisitions that the Phoenix Suns have made so far this summer, they're still very light on depth at one important position. With all of that said, let's look at one bargain-bin free agent that the Suns should target in free agency:

Suns: 1 bargain-bin free agent still worth targeting

Ish Smith

After trading Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors, the Suns are light on point guard depth. If the season began today, Cameron Payne would likely get the starting nod. Payne is a quality NBA point guard but is a score-first one at that and thus wouldn't be an ideal fit playing alongside three elite scorers in the starting lineup. So the Suns would be wise to add another point guard to their roster this summer. And one name in particular who makes a lot of sense for the Suns is Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith.

Considering the Nuggets' guard depth this season, Smith didn't play a whole lot with the Nuggets. He averaged just 9.3 minutes per game during the 2022-23 regular season across 43 appearances, and he logged a grand total of 12 minutes during Denver's epic postseason run. But his stats with the Washington Wizards during the 2021-22 campaign indicate that he can still be a very productive backup point guard.

Smith logged 28 games with the Wizards in the 2021-22 season, and during his stint with Washington, he impacted the game on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Smith provided scoring and playmaking, as he averaged 8.6 points and 5.2 assists per contest. Smith's assists number is even more impressive when factoring in his low turnover rate — Smith turned the ball over a mere 1.5 times per game.

And on the defensive end of the floor, Ish Smith made his presence felt by using his active hands to come up with steals. He averaged 1.0 takeaways per game off the Washington bench in the 2021-22 campaign.

At this juncture, only time will tell if the Phoenix Suns will stand pat with their current roster or decide to add more players via free agency. But what's already abundantly clear is that the Suns would be wise to target point guard Ish Smith in free agency.