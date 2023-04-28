The Phoenix Suns face the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The Suns are the betting favorites in this series and have two players who will be difficult for Denver to stop, Devin Booker (37.2 points per game in five playoff contests) and Kevin Durant (28.4 points per game). The Suns’ star duo cruised through the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers in the first round and each scored at least 25 points in all five games.

Phoenix will have a big challenge against Denver, which is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference (53-29 regular-season record). The Nuggets have reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and return guard Jamal Murray, who has been exceptional in these playoffs. Murray averaged 27.2 points on 48 percent shooting (42.9 from 3-point range), 6.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds in the Nuggets’ first-round win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Suns and Nuggets are expected to have the best offensive matchup in the postseason. Both teams ranked in the top-3 for half-court points per possession by Cleaning the Glass and have star threats at guard, forward and center.

Here are three bold predictions for the Nuggets-Suns Game 1.

Nikola Jokic has 30-point triple-double against Deandre Ayton

Jokic is a terrifying threat for opposing bigs. He can pass, shoot from inside the paint and beyond the 3-point line and dictate a Denver offense that is very challenging to defend.

Jokic, who is 28 years old, has a few years of experience over 24-year-old Deandre Ayton. Ayton was asked about his motor last week and deflected criticism, saying he does enough to anchor the Suns. But he will be tested now more than he likely ever will again this postseason if the Suns advance.

Ayton’s defense will be necessary to stop Jokic. He will also have to stay out of foul trouble so the Suns don’t have to go deep into their bench with Bismack Biyombo, who is a potent shot-blocker but does not have Ayton’s athletic ability, for more minutes than they should.

Ayton gave Jokic trouble when the teams met in the 2021 Western Conference semifinals. The Suns swept the Nuggets and Jokic – who averaged 25.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the series – was complimentary of Ayton’s defense afterward, as Bleacher Report noted.

Expect Ayton to defend well this series, but he will not have a good Game 1 as Jokic will thrive at home.

Kevin Durant, Suns find a quick rhythm

The Suns now have Durant, who is the NBA’s best shot-maker given his height and skill.

Two seasons ago, Phoenix exploited Denver’s pick-and-roll coverage that saw Jokic and other players play several feet below Suns guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker, who torched them with mid-range shots. Forward Michael Porter Jr. notably struggled defensively in the series.

The Suns’ personnel is different. Durant is the NBA’s best at getting to his spots and shooting over opponents for mid-range shots. Not only will he score off pick-and-rolls, Durant can get to either elbow and the short corner and rise for shots that will be very difficult to contest.

Durant may be guarded by Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, who is listed at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan. He will need all of it to defend Durant, who is probably 7-feet himself with a ridiculous 7-foot-5 wingspan.

It’s not going to be enough. Durant will get his first 40-point game as a Sun, and Denver will have no answer for him in the series.

Suns win by 20 or more

The Suns have better personnel than they did two years ago against the Nuggets, who they dominated even though Murray did not play.

Phoenix has Durant now and even a better Booker, who averaged 25.3 points in the series two years ago and 34 points in the closeout chance in Game 4.

Denver does not have the personnel to match the Suns. It is a very effective offensive team, which will give Phoenix some trouble since it is looking to integrate Durant after he played only eight regular-season games since he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets in February.

But if the Nuggets could not stop Paul and Booker alone two years ago, what gives them a better chance now that Kevin freakin’ Durant is a Sun?