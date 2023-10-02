The Phoenix Suns have one of the highest-ceiling duos in the NBA between Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Durant arrived in Phoenix via a trade with the Brooklyn Nets at last season's NBA Trade Deadline. The pairing of these two great scorers clicked nicely, but injuries prevented them from spending enough time on the floor together to maximize their potential. The Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round before falling to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in six games in round 2.

At NBA media day, Durant spoke warmly of his relationship with Booker from a basketball standpoint and a friendship standpoint.

“I love being around [him,] not just on the basketball court, but just off the court as well,” Durant said. “So it was good to build as teammates. We've been around and hung around each other before as opponents. But to hang with each other as teammates, it was a different feeling. So, I’m looking forward to continuing to build with Book on and off the floor as we go through this journey together.”

Kevin Durant has played with some seriously elite teammates, including three MVPs in Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Those three actually won the award in consecutive seasons from 2015-2018. Then, on the Golden State Warriors, he joined up with Curry and two other future Hall of Famers in Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. In Brooklyn, he teamed back up with Harden and also Kyrie Irving.

Now, he lands in Phoenix where he will run it with Devin Booker and newly-acquired Bradley Beal. Despite Durant being the individually greater and more dominant player, Booker took the lead role in the 2023 playoffs.

Booker shined against the Clippers, averaging over 37 points per game while shooting 60% from the field. Against the Nuggets, Durant actually shot and handled the ball with more volume, but Booker played a better series. He led the team in points and assist with 31 and 8 per game, while scoring much more efficiently than Durant.

Either way, the Suns came up short of their end goal. The Milwaukee Bucks loom in the East with their new pairing of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, to get a crack at that juggernaut, Durant and Booker must first make it through a reloaded Warriors team and the defending champs in Denver.