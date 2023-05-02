The Phoenix Suns face an 0-2 series deficit in the playoffs for the first time in the last three seasons.

The Suns let a game go against the Nuggets, who out-scored them 27-14 in the fourth quarter and 36-19 after they led 68-61 with 2:06 left in the third quarter.

Phoenix did not have point guard Chris Paul, who suffered a groin injury in the third quarter, to close the game.

But the Suns also did not shoot the ball well and lost even though they took 19 more shots than the Nuggets, a differentiator for Denver in Game 1.

The Suns believe they can turn this series around. They have a loud crowd that has helped them in the past. But there are offensive woes, identity problems and a few other things that have prevented them from winning.

Here are five things the Suns can do to turn this series around.

Stay the course offensively

The Suns were in control for most of their 97-87 Game 2 loss to the Nuggets Monday night.

Unlike Game 1, when they were out-shot by 17 field-goal attempts, the Suns took 19 more shots than the Nuggets and four more 3-pointers. But they didn’t make them.

Forward Kevin Durant struggled, shooting 10-of-27 from the field and 2-of-12 from three. Booker had a team-best 35 points on 14-of-29 shooting and was Phoenix’s most reliable offensive option in a close game.

The Suns had it made to win, especially since Nuggets guard Jamal Murray struggled with 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting. Center Nikola Jokic starred in Game 2 with 39 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.

Phoenix found a formula that worked, coach Monty Williams said after the game, offensively.

"We've got to go home and take care of business." Monty Williams after Game 2 loss to fall down 2-0 to #Nuggets. #Suns pic.twitter.com/L3GpV02iPg — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) May 2, 2023

“The thing that was working was kicking it on the back side and just playing in point-five,” Williams said. “We kind of got away from it a little bit, and we missed a ton of shots. I mean, you can see the shooting numbers aren’t that great. But we figured out a formula to run an action, kick it and then play out of that. And that’s something that we got to stick to against this team, the way they play in pick-and-roll.”

The Suns may have a schematic edge, but they are still down 0-2. They need to win two games at home to force a pivotal Game 5.

Get Deandre Ayton involved, push Jokic into foul trouble

The Suns had success using center Deandre Ayton in the pick-and-roll in Monday’s game. Ayton had six of Phoenix’s first eight points, which is a positive for him and the team, since he can find ways to impact the game.

Ayton later had success in the pick-and-roll and as a short-roller on the free-throw line. Jokic does not have elite defensive mobility, which is something Ayton can exploit since he is a better athlete.

Ayton is averaging the most points (6.1) as a pick-and-roller in these playoffs. He has built an effective two-man game with Paul and Booker in spots.

Paul may not return if his groin injury is serious, but Ayton needs to be a threat around the glass to exhaust Jokic and force foul trouble.

Cut the rotation down- or at least let it be consistent

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Williams made the correct decision by not playing backup guard Landry Shamet, who Suns fans have disliked. Cameron Payne returned as the team’s backup point guard and pushed the pace, and the Suns went deeper into their bench.

But there were still some lineups that are not ideal for a playoff team. At one point, Booker played with multiple bench players in the third quarter (Payne, backup guard Damion Lee and centers Jock Landale/Bismack Biyombo).

That cannot happen for the Suns to have successful stretches without Booker or Durant on the floor.

While the Suns’ 100 points among bench players is the worst mark of any team left in the playoffs, they at least used their bench more in Game 2.

They used Lee, who ranked second in the NBA in 3-point percentage this season (44.0), Landale and Biyombo, who gave Jokic some fits in the contest.

Still, scorers Terrence Ross and T.J. Warren have seen. The Suns need scoring behind Durant, Booker, Paul and Ayton and two of their best options have not been used greatly in these playoffs.

Find a way without Paul, if needed

Paul’s injury cost the Suns a chance to close Game 2 with their entire starting lineup. If he misses the next two games, that will hurt Phoenix’s effectiveness offensively.

Paul’s groin injury forced Payne and Lee to step up in the backcourt. Neither were able to contribute, combining for just two points.

Payne stood out in the 2021 playoffs with Paul sidelined due to a shoulder injury and later, health and safety protocols in the Western Conference Finals.

He energized Phoenix’s bench with his speed and ability to score around the basket and from the perimeter.

The Suns need Payne’s ability from that series to come through now. They need scoring- and they don’t have a lot of options for it. Payne needs to step up.

Get the most out of Booker

Booker has carried the Suns out of franchise poverty and into a successful stretch. But once again, it seemed Booker carried the Suns on his back in Game 2 only to come up short.

Phoenix has to support its franchise star. The Suns are in their third run in which they are considered threats to win the NBA championship. This is the first time they have faced an 0-2 deficit.

Phoenix is capable of making a run. A 50-point third quarter in Game 5 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Los Angeles Clippers showed that.

But the Suns need to make Booker their primary option and find ways for others to make a positive impact.

Booker made big shots for the Suns in Game 2 and might have had enough to get them a win if he got some other contribution. He did not get it.

If Paul is out, Booker’s playmaking ability will be needed. He thrived in Game 5 against the Clippers with 10 assists. To do more and get two wins for the Suns at home, he will need to be on point offensively.

The Suns have three days off until they face the Nuggets in Game 3 Friday at Footprint Center. The game will be televised by ESPN and tip off at 7 p.m. PT.