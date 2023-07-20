Devin Booker teased the Phoenix Suns' new jerseys for the 2023-24 season on his Instagram story.

Via Suns Uniform Tracker on Twitter:

Devin Booker giving us a sneak peek at the new Suns uniforms. Notice that the trim patterns match my latest predictions. You can also see a little bit of the sunburst on the white jersey. I need to adjust my colors a little bit camera setting/lighting can be tricky. pic.twitter.com/TLbGt20ao0 — Suns Uniform Tracker (@SunsUniTracker) July 19, 2023

The Suns will have the best scoring trio in the NBA with Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, who was acquired via trade from the Washington Wizards this offseason. The jersey announcement is expected to come soon.

Last season, Booker proved himself to be a superstar. He averaged a career-best 27.8 points per game and 49.4 percent shooting, which was also a career-high.

Booker's game took off in the playoffs. The Suns advanced to the Western Conference semifinals while Booker averaged 33.7 points on 58.5 percent shooting (50.8 percent from 3-point range). He was the reason the Suns were the only team to take the NBA champion Denver Nuggets to six games in a series.

Devin Booker is only 26, so his prime seems to be ahead of him. He endured a disastrous stretch in Phoenix when the Suns ranked at the bottom of the Western Conference three straight seasons. In the last three years, the team has reached the NBA Finals, won a franchise-best 64 games in the regular season and added Durant, making a run at a championship very likely.

The Suns will be coached by Frank Vogel, who has led teams to the top defensive rating in the NBA three times since 2012. Booker was an excellent defender in the 2023 postseason, averaging 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Vogel said in his introductory press conference last month that conversations with Booker and Durant had gone well.

“Limited experience there, but had great conversations with both of those guys after being hired,” Vogel said. “A lot of our beliefs are really aligned, a lot of our expectations and hopes for what we want to do to this league this year, we're all very excited about it.”