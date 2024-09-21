The Phoenix Suns announced that legendary broadcaster Al McCoy has died at 91 years old on Saturday. McCoy passed away peacefully in his home and sentiments poured in from every direction. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement about McCoy's death.

The team released sentiments from players and coaches throughout the Suns organization. First-year Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer grew up in Arizona and heard McCoy's voice during his childhood. As Budenholzer prepares for his first season in The Valley, he reflects on what McCoy meant to him.

“We lost one of my heroes,” Budenholzer said. “I can still hear Al’s voice in our living room and backyard calling the plays of Sweet D, Westy, and Double-A… SHAZAM!!! He brought the Suns into my life as he did for generations of kids across Arizona. Al was an icon and he will be missed”

McCoy narrated some of the most important moments in Suns history. The first NBA Finals appearance was in 1979. Playing against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 1993 NBA Finals. The Suns 8-0 bubble run, and McCoy's final NBA Finals call in 2021 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Those are only glimpses of his amazing 51-year tenure with the Suns.

How impactful was Al McCoy on the Suns?

McCoy's impact stretches further than anyone can imagine. His connection with past and present players remained special. As McCoy retired after the 2023 season, Suns superstar guard Devin Booker experienced the grand finale. After hearing McCoy call his games for Booker's first eight seasons, he remains grateful for their connection.

“I had the privilege of Al McCoy narrating the first eight years of my career,” Booker said. “He was inducted into the Ring of Honor in my second season, and it was then I understood what a special talent he was. And over the course of my career, I’ve learned what an even more special person he was. We will miss Al, and I am so glad our legacies in Phoenix are forever connected.”

Another man who formed a tight relationship with McCoy was former Suns forward and MVP, Charles Barkley. The Inside the NBA co-host expressed what McCoy meant to those around him.

“This is a sad day for the Suns and the Suns family,” Al McCoy represented everything that is great about Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns, and people who love basketball. I was blessed and honored to work with Al and I’m gonna miss him.”

The Suns will kick off their season against the Los Angeles Clippers and will be without their household name for the very first time.