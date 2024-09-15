Since Victor Wembanyama arrived in the NBA, there’s been an increase in awareness towards long, lanky 7-foot players with versatile skill-sets. Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol possesses a similar frame to Wembanyama, and former NBA star Ralph Sampson recently dropped high praise for him as per Dana Scott of the Arizona Republic.

“Bol Bol is an elite talent. I played with Bol Bol’s father Manute, and he didn’t have the same talent that his son has. He can change the game if he wants to, but he’s gotta want to get it done and you’ve gotta have that grit,” Sampson said. “He can’t just settle for the 3, and Wembanyama can’t just settle for the 3 when the game’s on the line. You gotta find your niche and you gotta make it to the basket, you gotta score. And that’s what the learning development of the game should be. It’s gonna take some years to do that, but if they can do it and put the work in, they’ll be really good.”

Today’s generation of NBA fans may not know it since they were not old enough to witness it, but Ralph Sampson was also in a similar mold. He was a long, athletic 7-foot player who could do almost anything on the court.

Bol Bol’s development with the Suns



Bol Bol is entering his second season with the Suns. He was signed as a free agent in the 2023 offseason to a one-year contract. He re-signed with the Suns on another one-year deal this offseason.

He didn’t figure all that prominently in the Suns rotation last season, but he showed glimpses of the player he could be if received regular playing time.

In 43 games, all off the bench, he averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds with splits of 61.6 percent shooting from the field, 42.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His field goal percentage was a career-high.

He had been coming off the best season of his career when the Suns signed in 2023. He had just appeared in a career best 70 games with the Orlando Magic including 33 starts. He had put up a career-high 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocked shots in a little over 21 minutes per game.

Coming into the 2024-25 season, the Suns signed Mason Plumlee as their backup center. But Bol can play a little forward as well. It remains to be seen whether or not his role will expand at all under new head coach Mike Budenholzer.