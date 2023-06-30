Championship teams have proven that the days not spent on the court can be spent off it to increase team chemistry. The Golden State Warriors duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are enjoying the offseason golfing against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns have other plans as they unveil their upcoming bonding experience.

Bradley Beal has been introduced as the new member of the Phoenix Suns. Although, he may have communicated with the team immediately after his trade out of the Washington Wizards. Devin Booker and him seem to already have a plan to spend some time together. Big Panda unveiled their supposed camping trip at Flagstaff in his latest press appearance, per Trevor Booth of ClutchPoints.

“I want to learn a lot about the Valley. Book is always in Flagstaff every week, so he’s telling me he’s going to take me on a trip to go camping. I’ve never been camping, so please pray for me,” he said with excitement towards camping.

Booker has been in Flagstaff quite a lot during his long NBA tenure. Kendall Jenner was also one of the people he took to the location. James Turrell, another good friend of Devin Booker, also has a Roden Crater project near the area.

The Phoenix Suns guards seem to have a bond already. It will only get stronger as they camp in Flagstaff and find new things to bond over. That's one bond of the Suns' superteam off the list.

What will Kevin Durant and Beal bond over?