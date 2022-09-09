Cam Payne gets real on NBA 2K23 cover athlete Devin Booker, Suns 2022-2023 season goal

Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne discussed a number of topics at the NBA 2K23 Influencer Launch Red Carpet Event. Payne, a 28-year old key role player for Phoenix, revealed his primary goal for the 2022-2023 NBA season.

“Make it back to the championship. That’s my personal goal as long as the team goal.”

Cam Payne on Suns goal this season #suns pic.twitter.com/zPYlK8Blfq — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) September 9, 2022

Cam Payne also commented on Devin Booker being named the NBA 2K23 cover athlete. He stated that Booker can bring new improvements to the game. Payne added that he’s excited for NBA 2K23 and that he is the best 2K player on the Suns.

Payne averaged just under 11 points and 5 assists for Phoenix a season ago. He’s a strong playmaker who possesses decent scoring prowess. He’s a valuable Suns contributor without question. Payne also brings a certain flare to the team. He riled up fans of the Los Angeles Lakers last season when he called LA the “worst team in the West.”

Cam Payne even drew the attention of Lebron James last season. His pesky style of play tends to frustrate opponents.

For the Suns, they have their eyes on the prize this year. There were conversations about potentially blowing things up amid the Deandre Ayton drama. But Ayton ultimately remained in Phoenix and the Suns are prepared to run it back. They fell short in the playoffs last year and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020-2021 NBA Finals. They have been close for a while now and want to reach new heights during the 2022-2023 campaign.

The Suns goal is championship or bust this season.