Former Phoenix Suns and current Milwaukee Bucks point guard Cameron Payne thanked the Suns for his three-plus years in the Valley on Instagram Tuesday.

“Ya'll gave me the opportunity to change my whole life around,” Payne said. “I'll be forever grateful for what ya'll did for me the last few years.

“I regret nothing. I gave ya'll everything and ya'll gave everything back.”

Payne was the Suns' backup point guard to Chris Paul for the last three seasons. Payne was a big part of the Suns' run to the NBA Finals in 2021.

He emerged as a starter in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul missed those games due to health and safety protocol, and Payne helped the Suns get two wins by averaging 20 points and nine assists. Payne had 29 points in the Suns' Game 2 win.

Payne suffered a lower back injury late in the Suns' 2022-23 season. He returned to the playoffs and was forced to start the team's final four games of its Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.

He had 31 points in the Suns' season-ending loss to the Nuggets in Game 6 at home.

“It was playoffs and it’s a lot more physical, things like that,” Payne said. “I was a little fatigued a couple of those games, it was like little short spurts. But [Paul] went out, so I had to play longer. So it’s just a little different for me. Wish I would have played a lot better, but I mean tonight, I played alright. It just took a couple games for me.”