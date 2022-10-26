Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Devin Booker’s hot start to Suns season

The Phoenix Suns are off to a strong 3-1 start to the 2022-20223 season. Devin Booker has been especially impressive, averaging 32.5 points per game on 53 percent field goal and 48 percent three-point shooting. Booker’s absurd scoring numbers may not hold up all season, but it is clear he’s on the verge of entering the MVP conversation this year. Chris Paul was asked about Booker’s hot start following Phoenix’s recent victory over the Golden State Warriors, per House of Highlights on YouTube.

“I think we are just doing a great job of playing with pace, moving the ball,” CP3 said. “The way the ball moves, its giving him (Devin Booker) an opportunity to attack from different ways. He’s handling the ball in the pick-and-roll, getting the middies (mid-range jumpers), he’s catch and shoot threes, he’s catching it in transition…attacking so I think the way we are playing as a team is giving him the opportunity to show the full arsenal of what he can do.”

Paul’s answer was certainly a Chris Paul answer. The point guard always sees the whole floor and was quick to point out the play of the team. CP3 realizes that Devin Booker is receiving more opportunities for success because of the game plan. Paul has even said the Suns’ style of play is leading to more shots for himself.

The Suns unquestionably feature the talent to have a successful season. The question is, can Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and the team step up in the postseason? For now, Phoenix will focus on taking care of business in the regular season.