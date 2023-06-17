Chris Paul is one of the smartest players in the NBA today. His playmaking is elite, and the way he manages the floor to put his teammates in a position to succeed has been well documented. There's a reason he's called the Point God. With those qualities, it's no wonder why many see him as a future NBA head coach.

If you're going to ask Paul, however, he has no plans to coach at the highest level.

During his latest appearance on The Shop, Paul got brutally honest when asked about the prospect of being a coach in the NBA when his playing career is done. He didn't hesitate in shooting down the idea, emphasizing that the life of a head coach isn't ideal for him.

“No. Honestly, I'll tell you, I don't wanna travel like that,” Paul explained.

Traveling isn't Chris Paul's only issue, though. The Suns guard added that coaching NBA players could be tough, highlighting that as a player himself, a lot of professional athletes today think they know everything.

“That's why I love AAU, 'cause you get a chance to actually mold kids at an early age. ‘Cause when we get to the NBA, we ain't trying to hear none of that shit. For real, you get to the NBA, I mean, I can't imagine coaching us 'cause we feel like we know everything,” Paul added.

CP3 certainly has the qualities to become a good head coach in the NBA. Unfortunately, he clearly doesn't have the motivation to do it. It might change after he calls it a career, but for now, don't expect to see Coach Chris manning the sidelines of a team any time soon.