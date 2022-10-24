Chris Paul had zero idea he joined John Stockton, Jason Kidd in NBA history with assist milestone

Chris Paul is considered one of the best, if not the best, point guards of all-time. The Phoenix Suns captain has been the epitome of a true PG from the moment he entered the league. His ability to find the open man and run an offense efficiently makes him one of the best floor generals in the league.

On Sunday, Chris Paul added to his “Point God” legacy by breaking into the 11,000 assists group. The Suns point guard joined two of the best PGs in the league in this list: Jason Kidd and John Stockton. When asked about the record, Paul admitted that he didn’t realize had reached this milestone until the game ended. (via NBC Sports)

“I honestly didn’t have a clue until I checked out of the game,” Paul said of breaking the record.

Chris Paul then made it a point to shout out the many great teammates he had that helped him get this record. Paul rattled off a list of notable teammates he had, from the Hornets to the Clippers to eventually the Suns.

“And my teammates, man I’ve been fortunate to play for a while now with a lot of great shooters. They are great players and gentlemen. Started off with David West got a chance to play with Tyson Chandler, Peja Stojaković, came [to Los Angeles] to play with Blake Griffin, DJ [DeAndre Jordan], J.J. Redick and I could keep going. And now playing with [Devin Booker] and these guys. I’m privileged.”

At 37 years old, it won’t be long before Paul eventually hangs it up for good. The question for him now is whether he can chase that elusive ring with the Suns. With an elite crew behind him, it’s certainly possible.