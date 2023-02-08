While all eyes Tuesday night are on LeBron James’ chase for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record, Chris Paul made moved closer to the top of another statistical No. 1 spot in the league.

After recording a total of five steals in the Suns’ 116-112 road victory at Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets, Chris Paul is now just 11 swipes away from surpassing the legendary Michael Jordan for the No. 3 on the all-time steals list in the NBA, as noted by Shane Young of Forbes Sports.

Jordan finished his stellar NBA career with 2,514 steals. He was not just an offensive juggernaut but also a ferocious defender who was an incredibly disruptive force on the other end of the floor.

Chris Paul also added nine points on just 3-for-10 shooting from the field but handed out 12 assists and even blocked two shots in 34 minutes of floor duty for the Suns, who improved to 30-26 after taking care of business in Brooklyn. Deandre Ayton paced the Suns in scoring with 35 points along with 15 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Leading the Suns this season with 1.4 steals per game, Chris Paul can further trim the gap between him and His Airness on the list when the Suns play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks this coming Thursday on the road.

Chris Paul can also still catch Jason Kidd for the No. 2 spot on the list. Kidd has 2,684 career steals in the NBA. However, it is very unlikely that Paul will one day break John Stockton’s NBA record of 3,265 swipes.