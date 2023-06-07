After another brutal playoffs exit, the Phoenix Suns are clearly determined to fix the roster no matter what it takes. They have already parted ways with head coach Monty Williams, and now, they are moving on from veteran point guard Chris Paul.

Still, the decision to just waive Paul came as a shock to a lot of people. After all, while CP3's injury history in the playoffs is problematic and his play is declining, he remains a solid starting point guard who can consistently manage the floor and make plays for his teammates. With that said, plenty of fans couldn't help but express disbelief over the decision.

“Still cannot get over the fact he's just straight up being waived… Wild. There are a bunch of teams I could see CP3 on: Boston, Milwaukee, Los Angeles (Lakers), Denver, Philly, San Antonio, Miami. I think he makes sense any of those places. Where do you think he lands?” Josh Reynolds of SB Nation wrote.

“This got a HOLY S**T from me. Knew this was possible but wow!!!!!” Bill Simmons of The Ringer added.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A fan added, “I don’t have any problem with the Suns moving on from Chris Paul, but I don’t love that this is the way they to do it.”

Another commenter noted that it could be the effect of the new CBA, noting: “Surprised PHX didn't want to wait and see if they could trade CP3. Instead, due to his contract structure, the Suns can spread CP3's cap hit over the next five seasons at just $3.16M per season. Ladies and gentlemen, the effects of the new CBA.”

Other Twitter users debated the best team where Chris Paul could sign, with the Los Angeles Lakers being mentioned as the most prominent one. Some also think he could return to the Suns once he clears waivers, albeit in a new, lower contract.

It remains to be seen what will happen to CP3, though it will be interesting to see the next step he takes.