Chris Paul is expected by many to leave the Phoenix Suns this offseason. Phoenix is rumored to possibly be interested in moving on, but Paul could still end up remaining in Phoenix. CP3's recent comments will draw the attention of fans around the NBA though, per Duane Rankin of azcentral.com.

“Absolutely,” Paul responded when asked if he wants to stay with the Suns. “That’s why I’m there.”

The Suns may opt to waive Paul. The veteran point guard addressed the situation in-depth as well.

“I’ve talked with my family, we’ve had conversations about what could be, what might be. I’ve talked with my agent. Talked to my brother (C.J. Paul). I’m working out, training, spending time with my family.”

Chris Paul is still regarded as one of the best pure point guards in the NBA. He's a traditional point guard, in the sense that he isn't going to light up the scoreboard every night. However, CP3 still dishes out no shortage of assists and displays respectable leadership in each game.

Most teams would love to have a leader like Paul on their team. His shortcomings in the NBA playoffs, though, may deter some suitors. Additionally, Chris Paul turned 38-years old in May. His skill set should allow him to continue to be productive, but decline will be something to monitor.

Most people around the NBA world still likely expect Paul to find a new home ahead of the 2023-24 season. His comments certainly leave the door open for a reunion with the Suns though.