The Phoenix Suns have had a battle on their hands in their playoff opener against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday. At one point in the first half, the Suns found themselves trailing by as much as 16 points. However, the Suns have made a big charge in the second half. With the game tied at 68, point guard Chris Paul injected life into the team and the crowd with an electrifying assist.

Paul grabbed an offensive rebound and while falling out of bounds, found Torrey Craig going through Ivica Zubac’s legs.

CHRIS PAUL NUTMEGS IVICA ZUBAC 🔥 Suns comeback from down 16 points and take the lead! pic.twitter.com/UuICKnxgeY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

The basket gave the Suns their first lead since early in the first quarter. It also left fans online stunned.

“Did…did Chris Paul just fly in for the offensive rebound and nutmeg Zubac??” one Twitter user commented.

While another was left in disbelief. “omg what a dime by Chris Paul.”

Max Hodder seconded that exact sentiment. “CHRIS PAUL YOU DID NOT JUST DO THAT.”

Another fan invoked some NSFW language to express how impressed he was. “Chris Paul what a dime holy shit.”

The Suns would keep that momentum throughout most of the third quarter. They built a seven point lead and appeared primed to pull away. However, the pesky Clippers squad did not go away. They closed the quarter on a run of their own. As the game heads to the fourth quarter, the game is tied at 81.

Phoenix is looking to avoid their first loss with Kevin Durant in the lineup. If the Suns want to pull this game out, they just might need some more magic from CP3.