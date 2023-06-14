The Phoenix Suns might move on from Chris Paul this offseason.

If they do, they have a few options to replace him.

BetOnline released its odds for free agents assuming they do not re-sign with their current team. Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet's next favored team is the Suns at +300 odds each.

Russell played the last part of the season for the Lakers, who advanced to the Western Conference Finals. He was an important part of the group, averaging 17.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting (41.7 percent from 3-point range) in 16 regular-season games.

He started all but one game for the Lakers in the playoffs, when he averaged 13.3 points on 42.6 percent shooting, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

VanVleet has been linked to the Suns as a potential landing spot. He is a champion (won the 2019 NBA Finals with the Raptors) and averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds last season.

Paul is 38 years old. The Suns must decide if they will waive him, stretch his contract or trade him. If the team guarantees the $15.8 million he is owed, he can become an unrestricted free agent and sign with Phoenix. If he is stretched, he cannot return.

The Suns are going all-in for a championship this season. They have Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who are regarded as top-10 players, and hired coach Frank Vogel, who won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Phoenix has been managed by owner Mat Ishbia, who has been very aggressive in his first four months with the team.