Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable for the Phoenix Suns on Friday due to an ankle injury, per NBA.com. However, a recent report stated that Ayton is expected to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Remy Mastey of si.com.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton have all been dealing with injury concerns as of late. And Phoenix has felt the impact of each of their absences.

The Suns are now under .500 on the season, dropping five of their past six games overall. But the fact of the matter is that this Phoenix team has struggled ever since Booker went down with an injury. Deandre Ayton addressed their shortcomings last month during a rough stretch.

“We could say a lot. But really man, we just gotta approach these games knowing that teams are coming to knock our head off our body, bro,” Deandre Ayton said. “Defensive-wise, I just think we need to communicate more and play hard. We just gotta be more connected. The teams we see on film aren’t the teams we play — they’re playing harder and with a chip on their shoulder against us.”

The Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the past couple of years. Opposing teams tend to play their best basketball against Phoenix as a result. There is a target on their back. The Timberwolves will certainly give the Suns all they can handle.

Phoenix will need Deandre Ayton to be at the top of his game if he ends up being cleared to play on Friday.