The Phoenix Suns took a bad loss at home to Trae Young the Atlanta Hawks last night by the score of 132-100, and Deandre Ayton said he thought his team did the right things defensively, but the Hawks made a lot of shots and it spiraled from there, according to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

“One of them games, man,” Ayton said, via Bourguet.

Deandre Ayton specifically said that he felt his team was doing the right things to defend the rim and the pick-and-roll, but that did not prevent a well-rounded performance from the Hawks overall. Trae Young scored 20 while Dejounte Murray scored 21, and three other Hawks reached double figures, so it was not like one player did the heavy-lifting. However, Young did have a double-double by recording 12 assists.

Ayton put up 20 points himself, with Mikal Bridges reaching the 20+ point threshold by scoring 23. Only one other Sun scored in double figures, but the problem came on the defensive end. The Hawks shot 57.1% from the field and 57.6% from three.

There was hope that the Suns had found their groove, going 6-1 in their last seven games coming in. The loss drops the Suns to 27-26, and they currently sit at 8th in the Western Conference, tied with the Warriors and Jazz.

The good news came before tip for Phoenix, as star Devin Booker hinted that he would be returning to the lineup soon. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there is optimism that Booker could return as soon as Tuesday when the Suns face the Brooklyn Nets.

The news comes at a good time for the Suns, as they are currently hold a spot for the play-in tournament, but are only a half-game back of Dallas and Minnesota for the five and six seeds, and 1.5-games behind the Clippers for the 4th seed in the Western Conference.