Devin Booker, Chris Paul dominating in Guard Camp will have Suns fans hyped

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker was among those who attended this weekend’s Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp in Los Angeles. Booker mentored and played against top college and high school guards and other NBA players.

The CP3 Elite Guard Camp typically consists of 24 of the best lead guards in the country. This group consists of 12 college and 12 high school players. There is also a small group of NBA players acting as camp instructors and mentors.

Over 50 NBA scouts reportedly visited the camp and evaluated the participants.

The camp’s namesake, NBA veteran and 11-time All-Star Chris Paul, is widely regarded as one of the best point guards of all time. Many have also picked the Suns floor general as a surefire Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame entrant.

Campers were very fortunate to have both Booker and Paul in the camp. Devin Booker schooled defenders by hitting pull-up triples and even playing some two-man game with Paul. CP3, meanwhile, showcased his elite handles and his patented low-post game.

Chris Paul & Devin Booker lead the pickup today at Chris Paul’s Elite Guard Camp! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/0ArJSs3wnf — NBA (@NBA) August 28, 2022

Booker, of course, is considered among the elite if not the top shooting guard in the NBA.

He has consistently put up big numbers in recent seasons. In fact, he has averaged 25-to-26 points per game since the 2017-18 season.

Booker actually had his finest year in 2021-22. The former Kentucky Wildcat posted a 26.8/5.0/4.8 stat-line while shooting 38.3 percent from three. He also did it while guiding the Phoenix Suns to their best regular season record in team history.

Looking ahead, despite the Suns’ humiliating Game 7 home loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, nobody expects Devin Booker’s status as the greatest 2-guard in the NBA to change in 2022-23.

Chris Paul also had an outstanding season in 2021-22. He led the NBA in assists with 10.8 dimes per game. It was the fifth time in his career that he led the league in assists, despite suffering a wrist injury during the All-Star break that kept him out for a while.

He will generally have the same team on the court this season as he did in 2021-22. Recall that the Suns re-signed Deandre Ayton, with whom Paul has had a good point guard-center chemistry. They also did not gut their club by trading for Kevin Durant, allowing Paul to build on the Suns’ success from the previous season.