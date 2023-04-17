Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers played possibly the most intriguing Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs thus far. The Clippers built a 16-point first half lead. Kevin Durant and the Suns bounced back to lead by seven in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the game was back and forth.

Late in the fourth with the Suns trailing 100-96, Devin Booker picked up a steal and made an unbelievable play.

Devin Booker is putting on a DEFENSIVE CLINIC 😤 pic.twitter.com/XWr0YJ479Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

While diving out of bounds after the deflection, Booker went no-look to Torrey Craig in transition for an and-one. Granted, he likely was just tossing the ball back in play and it happened to work out beautifully.

Nevertheless, it underscored the type of game Booker had. The Suns superstar is not known for his defense, but he had arguably one of his best defensive performances of his career. Plenty of people online seemed to agree, including some other respected reporters.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps was obviously impressed, tweeting “I’ve never seen Devin Booker play defense like this. Really impressive stuff.” USA Today’s Ben DeBose was point blank. “Devin Booker’s defense has been incredible.”

Sporting News’ Micah Adams even left him invoking the late, great Kobe Bryant.

“Devin Booker turning into prime Kobe on DEFENSE was not on my Suns-Clippers bingo card. He’s been sensational,” he tweeted.

Booker finished the game with 26 points, four steals, three blocks and three rebounds. However, with the game on the line, Booker was rejected by Russell Westbrook in the closing seconds. The Clippers star leapt in the air and miraculously tossed the ball off of Booker’s leg, all but ending the game. Phoenix would lose Game 1, 115-110.

The Suns lost a game for the first time this season with Durant in the lineup. Kawhi Leonard was a man possessed dropping 38 points. If the Suns wants to even the series up, they’ll likely need to do a better job limiting Leonard. Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Phoenix.