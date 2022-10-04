There’s definitely a bit of history between Devin Booker and Luka Doncic. NBA general managers seem to have brought this narrative back to life again with the results of the recently-concluded NBA annual GM survey, and Luka probably isn’t going to like this one bit.

When asked who they believe happens to be the top shooting guard in the league today, NBA GMs voted in Suns superstar Devin Booker at the very top of the food chain. The three-time All-Star got 45% of the votes for the top spot, with Luka Doncic bagging just 28% of the votes for second place. It is also worth noting that reigning NBA Finals MVP and four-time champ Stephen Curry came in third with 17% of the votes. Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, and last year’s winner, James Harden, also received votes in this category.

Those are the best of the best in the NBA, and it’s an ultimate honor for Devin Booker to reign supreme over all of them. These aren’t random fans who cast their votes, too. These are the top executives of teams from around the league, and we should definitely put some stock in their opinions.

One thing you can say for sure is that there are going to be a lot of expectations for Booker this coming season. After making it all the way to the NBA Finals two years ago, Phoenix fell way short of that mark last season. They fell in the second round of the playoffs to — incidentally — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Booker and Co. will certainly use all this as motivation for what should be an exciting year ahead for the Phoenix Suns.