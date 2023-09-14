Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has a release date for his Nike “Book 1” signature shoe. The sneaker outlet's website said Booker's shoe will release spring 2024 with four different colorways.

OFFICIAL REVEAL: The Nike Book 1 will release in Spring 2024 in four signature colorways 🍊 Booker gave the design team a few silhouettes as starting points, such as the AF1, Blazer and the AJ1. Design inspiration also came from one of his restored cars: his ’72 Chevy Blazer K5 pic.twitter.com/gTk5nZeX1x — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) September 14, 2023

Booker has teased the shoe on social media with three different previews. You can check out the third one — which includes Suns teammates Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal — here.

There were rumors that Booker's shoe would release this holiday season, but now we have an official date from Nike.

Booker, who is 26 years old, is entering his ninth NBA season. In the past four years, the Suns have been the most winning team in basketball, advancing to the 2021 NBA Finals and then posting a franchise-best 64 wins during the 2021-22 regular season.

Booker earned first-team All-NBA honors in 2021-22. He battled a groin injury in 2022-23 and was not selected to an All-Star team. However, Booker's playoff performance in 2022-23 more than made up for his All-Star absence.

He looked like the best player in basketball, averaging 33.7 points on 58.5 percent shooting (50.8 percent from three), 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Booker became the first player since Michael Jordan to record at least 295 points through the first eight games of an individual playoff run. Booker was also the leader for “stocks” — or steals and blocks — for much of the playoffs and showed elite competitive spirit on that end.

Booker is regarded by some outlets as a top-10 player in the NBA and could rise toward the top of the league if he leads the Suns to a championship.