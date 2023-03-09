Prior to acquiring Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns were already one of the best teams in the NBA. After all, the core pieces of their 61-win 2021-22 season team, led by none other than Devin Booker and Chris Paul, are still in place. And on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Booker showed that the Suns remain a dangerous team even with Durant on the sidelines due to an ankle injury following an unfortunate slip.

In only 28 minutes of play, Booker dropped 44 points on 17-23 shooting from the field (6-10 from deep) against the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less Thunder, leading the way for the Suns in a blowout victory. And in doing so, Booker managed to achieve something that no other player in Suns history has done before him.

According to NBA History Twitter, Devin Booker is the first ever player in Suns franchise history to score 35 or more points in four straight games.

Booker simply has been playing out of his mind in recent games. The addition of Kevin Durant has not taken away from his game at all; in fact, it seems like the reunion of the old Team USA teammates has invigorated the Suns shooting guard.

Not only is Devin Booker putting up points in bunches, he is also doing so at an extremely efficient clip. Over his past four games, the Suns star has made 59 of his past 98 field-goal attempts, good for an incredible 60 percent shooting from the field. As a result, the Suns have won against three below .500 teams in convincing fashion, and they managed to outgun the Dallas Mavericks in a heated duel this past Sunday.

The Suns now have ample breathing space in the Western Conference standings; with a 37-29 record, they are now only two games behind the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies for one of the top three seeds in the conference.

The next few games will be an incredible litmus test for both Booker and the Suns; the Suns will be facing the Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks in their next three games as Phoenix continues to build a head of steam heading into the postseason.