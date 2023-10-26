The Phoenix Suns don't have a point guard, right? Devin Booker doesn't agree.

Photo from @Suns. Devin Booker on @NBAonTNT postgame with reporter Stephanie Ready on his team’s win over the Warriors on Opening Night for the 2023-24 NBA season. On staying calm in the final minutes: “Just figuring it out right now. That’s the phase that we’re in. We… pic.twitter.com/vAoY6srUov — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 25, 2023

“I don't talk to them,” Booker said when asked by Stephanie Ready on NBA on TNT about naysayers who say the Arizona franchise doesn't have a true player at the position.

Booker finished with eight assists, including three straight, to close their' 108-104 win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Devin Booker, who missed the Suns' final preseason game last Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a sore left toe, finished with 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting. He accounted for the Suns' 15 final points, which included seven of his own points.

“Just figuring it out right now,” Booker said. “That’s the phase that we’re in.”

Book is not expected to play Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker and Suns guard Bradley Beal, who missed the Warriors game due to back tightness, are listed as doubtful on the Suns' injury report for the game. The 26-year-old guard is listed with left foot soreness.

Booker set a few historic accomplishments Tuesday. He passed Jeff Hornaceck for sixth in Suns history in assists. He also became the second Suns player (Charles Barkley) to have multiple 30-plus point games in team season openers.

Phoenix will have its home opener Saturday against the Utah Jazz. The Suns quickly have the opening NBA in-season tournament game Nov. 10 at home against the Lakers.

The Suns are expected to have one of their best teams in franchise history and maybe their best ever in 2023-24. Beal, Booker and forward Kevin Durant each have a career scoring average of 22.1 points per game.