Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker grinned. He knew it was time to show his confidence.

Booker at the Suns' media day Monday at Footprint Center was asked if he has arrived as an NBA superstar. He believes he has for a while.

“It felt like I've been there honestly,” Booker said. “Since '96 (he laughed). That's when I arrived.”

The quote has invigorated fans. Booker posted it on an Instagram caption with his picture ahead of the 2023-24 season, in which the Suns are expected to win a championship by their front office brass.

“I feel like we've got the best team in the league,” Suns owner Mat Ishbia said.

The Suns have paired Booker with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, which could be the best scoring trio in the history of the NBA. They are each 22-point-per-game scorers for their careers. Durant and Beal have each averaged over 30 points in their careers.

Booker, in his ninth NBA season, could do so. It's his presence that made his owner especially excited to buy the franchise and build a team around him.

“You ever see those things on the internet of, ‘Who would you build your team around if you could buy an NBA team?'” Ishbia remarked. “My guy was Devin Booker. I got to buy a team with Devin Booker…who else would you want to build your team around?”

***

Suns guard Devin Booker and his team were eliminated in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals this past season against the Denver Nuggets.

With a new ownership group and failed run at a championship after Phoenix traded for Durant, moves were expected to be promptly made. There was plenty of uncertainty but not about Booker, who in the playoffs was the highest scorer (33.7).

The Suns' future is always going through Booker, who is 26 years old and carried the city on his back since he was a rookie. But he wasn't there to share his thoughts.

Booker skipped media availability after Game 6. He said, “What's up?” to reporters the following day at the Verizon 5G Performance Center but did not speak at closing interviews.

The Suns have since undergone a major overhaul. They traded former starting point guard and one of Booker's close friends, Chris Paul, to the Washington Wizards in a trade that sent back a third star, Bradley Beal. Phoenix fired coach Monty Williams, who featured Booker in his “point-five” offensive scheme that saw the guard become the best player in the league at his position.

Booker's conversations with the front office spoke more volumes. The Suns have a brand-new roster that features 3-point shooting and revamped depth. CEO Josh Bartelstein made it clear the Suns wanted to appease Booker.

“He gets basketball, he gets the business of basketball,” Bartelstein said. “His linear success is unprecedented.

“I think it's our job as leaders is to always keep your star players engaged because they have a depth of knowledge of basketball that very few do…he knows the door is always open, he's always talking to (Suns general manager) James Jones. And we want to build a championship and Devin to be a Sun forever.”

Suns fans know Booker for who he is on and off the court. When he's not putting up historic playoff numbers that Michael Jordan last reached, he's with his classic cars and dog, Haven, on excursions he posts on Instagram.

Booker might not have the flashy personality of some stars, but his work ethic is what stands out to teammates.

“Book is someone that I really admire and that I love being around, not just on the basketball court but just off the court as well,” Durant said at media day.

Added Beal: “It can only just get better, and that's kind of scary to say. I'm excited to see that, because I'm going to continue to push him and push him and push him and push him until hecan reach that level we know he can tap into, and whatever that is, because he can still be better.”

***

Booker's offseason was especially notable. A sneakerhead, Booker has his first signature shoe, the Nike “Book 1,” which will be released in December according to a Nice Kicks reporter.

Booker's shoe is reflective of his personality. Per KicksFinder, Booker gave the design team at Nike a few silhouettes of the Air Force 1, Blazer and Air Jordan 1 as starting points and requested inspiration from one of his restored cars, the 1972 Chevrolet Blazer K5. He also had a special pair of Converse released during the Suns' last playoff run.

Booker and Nike released a series of video campaigns that included Drake, J Cole and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, among others.

Booker, who might be the biggest star in Arizona sports, walked out with Drake for his “It's All a Blur” concert in Glendale, Arizona last month. Drake made a big claim that millions of NBA fans saw.

“You see I got the DBooks on tonight,” he said. “I'm out here flying!”

Drake said he will be in Arizona the first few months of the season to watch the Suns hoop. Lots of eyes will be on Booker to produce.

***

Though beloved in Arizona, Booker is not recognized for as good as he is by the NBA at large.

The Ringer this offseason ranked Booker No. 10 in the NBA. He and Durant are regarded as the best duo in the league and Durant is still a superstar who last season became the first player in NBA history to shoot 55 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

Durant is one of the best players of all time and arguably the Suns' best player. But Booker's growth has been linear, like Bartelstein said, and Beal thinks he has another gear.

“He can still grow, he can still improve just like I can, just like everybody can,” Beal said. “But I think his sky is unlimited, honestly.”

Booker will have to win a championship to improve his legacy. The 26-year-old is entering his prime and finally has the superteam he coveted in Phoenix, where he went through franchise poverty before the right pieces came along.

It is not far stretched to say Booker is one of the best players in the NBA right now. But like every player, there is room for growth. He is expected to play point guard for the Suns and fill in for a position they do not have a true piece at.

Phoenix expects him to do succeed, and he wants to continue on the path he's been on since he was born.

“I just go out there and play basketball, man,” Booker said. “Take the best available shot and understanding the artillery that we have with us. All these guys make the game easier for me, and I understand that.

“I'm sure we'll pick up on it quick once we get in training camp and start bumping a little bit.”