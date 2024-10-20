In a week fueled by Phoenix Suns players clapping back on social media, shooting guard Devin Booker found himself caught in a rumor about Bronny James during the Suns' 128-122 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Cameras caught Booker saying “He's just no good” after James missed two straight free throws. However, the Phoenix guard quickly dismissed the claim on X saying, “50k of y'all need help.”



Unfortunately, this isn't the first situation for people to fabricate hate towards James. For example, Jaylen Brown was reportedly spotted in the Summer League saying “I don't think Bronny [James] is a pro. Even after Brown disputed the claim, the rumors still circulated.

Despite the nonstop rumors about James, he's handled every situation like a veteran. As the beginning of the season approaches, James himself had a nice ending to the preseason. He dropped 17 points on 7-for-17 shooting in the 132-74 blowout loss. Regardless, the rookie has found support from all places. From his father, LeBron, to Magic Johnson, the former USC guard has legitimate support behind him.

Suns' Devin Booker wasn't trash-talking Bronny James

It's a mystery as to what Booker was talking about when he said “He's just no good.” Although the internet clipped it out of context, it's been a standard when it comes to Bronny. People reference the Lakers' nepotism in drafting the 20-year-old rookie because of LeBron being on the team.

However, there's more to it than just drafting a player for the sake of drafting a player. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke on James's character and other intangibles as to why he was drafted. So far, he's held his own.

Regardless, there's no beef between the two players. Players, both past and present have supported the young rookie. Even Shaquille O'Neal talked on his podcast about the father-son duo being historic. History will continue throughout the season for Bronny with every arena he'll head into. It will also come with its fair share of unnecessary banter, criticism, and baiting for a quote.

The Suns will take on the Lakers two times within three days, as they'll square off in Los Angeles on Friday and then in Phoenix the following Monday. They won't square off until November 26 when the contest heads back to Phoenix. By that time, Bronny could have a more expanded role. In the meantime, the rhetoric around Bronny could continue as long as the season progresses.