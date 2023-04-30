Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is a fan-worthy attraction.

The Suns’ star guard is entering the prime of his career as a 26-year-old. Saturday night, a fan was thrilled to meet Booker before his team’s Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals on the road.

PHNX’s Twitter posted the heartwarming interaction:

Booker and the fan met before the Suns’ 125-107 loss to Denver. Booker had 27 points in the game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin identified the fan as 11-year-old Zoey Kirksey. Rankin reported she and her family traveled from Rapid City, South Dakota to watch the game:

Zoey Kirksey, 11, couldn't contain tears after meeting Devin Booker for first time before Game 1. "Amazing. I have so much love in my heart for him." From Rapid City, South Dakota. Second time she's seen Booker play. First was Game 4 in 2021 playoffs when #Suns swept Denver. pic.twitter.com/VcmDO1ItNH — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 30, 2023

“Ah man, that was like some Michael Jackson stuff,” Booker said of the interaction, per Rankin. “I had my headphones in, I had them on blast and I still heard her scream. It’s crazy. That’s what it’s about. Be able to affect people’s lives like that. I never lose sight of that. It’s an important part of why we do this. To be a role model to the next generation and let kids live through us.”

Moments like these are what make NBA players ‘the real MVP.’ While it wound up being a rough night for Booker and the Suns, Kirksey still got to enjoy the moment of a lifetime that she won’t forget. That surely means even more than the outcome of the game.

Of course, Kirksey would love to see the Suns bounce back after the Game 1 loss. Phoenix will look to do just in Game 2 on Monday night in Denver.