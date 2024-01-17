One puppy stole the show for all the wrong reasons during halftime of the Suns' huge comeback win over the Kings.

The Phoenix Suns put up a lifeless performance in the first half of what ended up being a historic 119-117 comeback victory over the Sacramento Kings. This was disappointing, as the Suns were at home. But the team tried to lift the spirits of the crowd at Footprint Center by holding a puppy race during the halftime break.

Now, who could resist the sheer adorability of dogs? Now, it's always a challenge to get the dogs in competitions like these from point A to point B. There's always chaos at the start, with dog owners furiously attempting to encourage their loveable furry creatures to finally get a move on. But one puppy had other plans.

Instead of making it to the finish line or back to its owner's loving grasp, one dog decided to relieve itself of liquid waste right in the middle of the Suns hardwood before huddling with the other dogs that appeared to be stuck near the starting point.

brief delay here in phoenix. pic.twitter.com/mdgYlvsvLv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 17, 2024

The dog's name was Barkley, according to the host of the puppy race; that is rather unfortunate, as one of the Suns' biggest legends in franchise history is Charles Barkley and instead of peeing his pants in the grandest of stages, the Chuckster went toe-to-toe with Michael Jordan back in 1993.

Nonetheless, it's already odd that one dog has peed on the hardwood the Suns call home. But in fact, this has already happened in the past, according to Arizona Sports. Another dog saw it fit to drench the court in urine back in March 13, 2022, when the Suns took a resounding 140-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at home.

But unlike the previous instance, the dog's decision to pee was a bit more emblematic of the Suns' play in the first half against the Kings. They looked like they didn't belong on the same court against a Kings team that was on point on both ends of the court.

Still, the Suns were the ones who got the last laugh. They came back from 22 down in the span of eight minutes and 22 seconds of game time, erasing memories of a first half performance that's akin to the way the puppy performed in the race.