The Phoenix Suns pulled off another blockbuster trade by landing Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Despite the new big three in Phoenix, Stephen A Smith will have Suns fans fuming with his ‘title contenders' list after the trade, via ESPN's First Take.

At the top of Stephen A Smith's list is the Denver Nuggets, which comes as no surprise given that they will be the defending champions and dominated in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Following the Nuggets are the Boston Celtics, a team that underperformed under Joe Mazzulla and will have plenty of pressure this next season.

Number three on the list is the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that figures to return with a vengeance next season after getting shockingly bounced in the first round of the NBA playoffs while being the number one overall seed. After the Bucks comes the Los Angeles Lakers, who do figure to be contenders but undoubtedly need to upgrade at the guard spots.

Finally at number five on the list is the Phoenix Suns. Although they did just trade for Bradley Beal, it can't be that much of a surprise that the Suns aren't higher on this list; even with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant this season, their lack of depth on the bench proved to be too much to overcome. Adding Beal is huge, but the Suns will need more reinforcements if they want to be a serious contender.

The NBA Draft and NBA free agency will be areas the Suns make moves to build a formidable bench. For now, Suns fans can rely on the fact that the NBA's newest biggest three lives in Phoenix.