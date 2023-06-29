The Phoenix Suns can't be blamed for going championship or bust.

A new era begins in the 2023/24 NBA season as the Suns will not only have a new head coach in Frank Vogel, but a new big three consisting of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

With their massive trade for Beal earlier this month, Phoenix now boast three of the league's best scorers. As we all know, Durant has four scoring titles and averaged 29.1 points last season.

Booker averaged 33.7 points during the playoffs while Beal averaged 23.2 points during the regular season. The latter has also notably averaged more than 30 points during a season twice.

However, as we saw last season, big threes usually come at the cost of squad depth as the Suns were regularly outscored by the opposing team's bench during the NBA playoffs.

Barring any further moves, it could end up being their downfall again.

But for former NBA head coach Randy Wittman — who notably coached Beal for four years with the Washington Wizards — nobody can blame Phoenix for taking an opportunity when it arose.

“Nobody can fault Phoenix for doing this,” Wittman said (via The Athletic). “It’s an opportunity that doesn’t always come around when you can add somebody like Bradley Beal, who’s still in the prime of his career, to try and take a run at winning it all.”

Despite what is likely to be a weak bench, Beal's arrival will still give Phoenix a solid chance of winning that elusive first NBA championship.

And like Wittman said, nobody can blame Phoenix for trying — especially given how their last two postseasons went and how close they were in 2021.