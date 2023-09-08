Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel will have a lot of weapons at his disposal when the 2023-24 season gets underway. This offseason, the Suns traded Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards for star shooting guard Bradley Beal to join their established duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and they also hired Vogel after firing coach Monty Williams.

Now, Vogel is opening up about the grand plan he sees for Phoenix's star-studded offense.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We want most of our possessions to happen with pace. Get the ball into the nearest guy, get it up the floor with the pass,” said Vogel, per AZ Central. “…the less half-court offense we can run, the better with our group. Throughout my career, I’ve had sort of a point guard-led attack, but the game has changed over the five, seven, eight years where there is more multiple ball-handler approaches.”

It's certainly fair to wonder just how the Suns will go about getting the ball to their three-headed monster of a star trio, especially without the services of Paul, who has cemented himself as one of the game's greatest facilitators over his legendary career.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

However, Kevin Durant for his part has lots of experience accommodating his game to fit with All-Star teammates, including with a Big Three in Brooklyn featuring James Harden and Kyrie Irving. While Booker and Beal have spent the majority of their careers as either first or second options, it's certainly better to have elite talent to mold than the alternative.

Frank Vogel will certainly have his work cut out for him this season. However, an abundance of talent is a good problem to have.