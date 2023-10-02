The Phoenix Suns have their media day for the 2023-24 NBA season Monday at 10 a.m. PT.

The Suns could have their best team ever this season. Phoenix has superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and traded for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, creating the best scoring trio in the league.

Here are five questions the team must answer entering a season where anything less than a championship is considered a failure.

Phoenix dismissed former coach Monty Williams and hired Frank Vogel, who helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship. Vogel’s staff includes returning coach Kevin Young, two-time champion David Fizdale and Arizona Wildcats Quinton Crawford and Miles Simon.

The Suns are championship favorites this season. Phoenix has gone all-in for a championship with aggressive moves from majority owner Mat Ishbia and general manager and president of basketball operations James Jones.

Here is how you can watch the team’s media day.

How can you watch the Suns’ 2023-24 NBA media day?

The Suns’ media day will start at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

For local viewers, you can watch it on Arizona’s Family (3TV). The event will also be broadcasted on the Suns’ YouTube page (link here).

What will happen at 2023-24 media day?

Attached here is a schedule of the Suns’ 2023-24 media day, in which majority owner Mat Ishbia, general manager James Jones and the team’s roster will speak.

What is Phoenix’s training camp schedule?

Per Suns media relations, Phoenix will have training camp practices this week that media is expected to be able to attend. The Suns have their first preseason game Oct. 8 against the Detroit Pistons.