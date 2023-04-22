Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne sat out Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a lower back injury. Without Payne in the lineup, the Suns went on to beat the Clippers by a final score of 129-124 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Still, when the Suns re-visit the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon to play Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, and the Clippers, every Suns fan will surely be dying to know: Is Cam Payne playing today in Game 4 vs. the Clippers?

Cam Payne injury status vs. Clippers

The Suns have Payne listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with low back soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. No other Suns player is dealing with an injury at the moment.

Cam Payne, 28, is in his eighth year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Suns organization. He averaged 10.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 48 appearances this season (15 starts).

The former Murray State star struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Payne’s 76.6% free-throw percentage was his lowest since the 2017-18 season when he was a Chicago Bull.

Expect the Suns to beat the Clippers on the road on Saturday, regardless of if Payne is in the lineup. After all, the Clippers will be without their two best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. But with regard to the question, Is Cam Payne playing today in Game 4 vs. the Clippers, the answer is maybe.