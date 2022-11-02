The basketball world is still trying to recover from the bombshell that was dropped by the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday after it announced the firing of now-former head coach Steve Nash. For his part, Phoenix Suns shot-caller Monty Williams could not help but feel for the man.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Williams got brutally honest when sharing his thoughts on Nash’s sudden exit from the Nets (via Duane Ranking of azcentral):

“It’s always tough to see somebody lose their job,” Williams said. “We all kind of know how hard these jobs can be. I haven’t seen anybody have to deal with more than him in recent years as far as non-basketball stuff. To see him lose his job, it’s tough to watch from afar. I know this community is fond of him and rightfully so. He’s one of the most respected people historically in the league. To see him lose his job was tough.”

The Suns coach then heaped praise on Nash as Williams described how the former back-to-back league MVP was the type who just brought a room to life with his mere presence:

“I heard it when our shootaround started this morning. Just felt bad for him. Never seen that guy have a bad day. He’s always smiling, high-fiving. He could come to a straight-jacket convention and still figure out a way to high-five somebody. He’s that kind of dude. To see him go down like that was pretty tough to hear this morning. I just feel for him and his family.”

Nash parts ways with the Nets after two seasons at the helm. In his stead, suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is now expected to step in to replace Steve Nash as the new coach for Brooklyn.